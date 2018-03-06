Significant Digits For Tuesday, March 6, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

$0

Despite being allocated $120 million since late 2016 to oppose foreign efforts to interfere in American elections, the State Department has spent $0 of that. At the current time, zero of the 23 analysts in the Global Engagement Center assigned to counter Russian misinformation campaigns speak Russian. [The New York Times]

3 incidents

A San Francisco Chronicle combed through 911 calls and reports and found three incidents from the new Apple headquarters where employees were injured because they walked into glass doors. It’s apparently a pretty big problem with the gleaming, shiny new “spaceship” headquarters. [SF Chronicle]

6 board seats

Broadcom will win all six board seats it sought on the board of acquisition target Qualcomm, signaling an end to a dog-eat-dog dance between the two chip makers. Should they pull it off, Broadcom will be able to negotiate the $117 billion hostile takeover. [Bloomberg]

2,200 trains daily

Number of trains that run along the Northeast Corridor, a 457-mile stretch of track connecting Boston to Washington via New York and Philly. A key link in that stretch is the tunnel underneath the Hudson River that is currently crumbling, and which the Trump administration backed out of funding. The Northeast contributes like $3 trillion annually to the U.S. economy. [Bloomberg]

$7.36 million

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ruled that notorious pharmaceutical bro and convicted fraudster Martin Shkreli will have to forfeit $7.36 million to the federal government. This will come in the form of $5 million in cash and brokerage accounts, his stake in a drug company, a painting by Pablo Picasso, and that one of a kind Wu-Tang Clan album he bought. [CNBC]

50 million

Number of people under in the path of a powerful storm between now and Wednesday, with 20 states from Montana to Maine in the range of a snowstorm that will hit blizzard conditions in some Western areas. It’ll be the second storm the Northeast endured in a week, a Nor’easter that left hundreds of thousands of people without power. [ABC News]

