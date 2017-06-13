Significant Digits For Tuesday, June 13, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2 weeks

Canada is streamlining its visa process for international tech workers, with the goal of getting work permits to them within two weeks. Tech companies hope to capitalize on concerns about President Trump’s stance on restricting immigration to the U.S. [NPR]

40 hours

A Montana congressman-elect who assaulted a journalist was ordered to pay $385, get 20 hours of anger management consulting and complete 40 hours of community service. Republican Greg Gianforte won a special election soon after the assault. [BBC]

129-120

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 Monday night in Oakland to win the NBA championship, taking the series 4-1. [ESPN]

4,000

A Qatari businessman is airlifting 4,000 cows into the desert to kick-start a local dairy industry amid a blockade that’s preventing the country from getting dairy products from Saudi Arabia. It will take about 60 flights, but God, the movie rights alone will probably keep Moutaz Al Khayyat in the black on this play. [Bloomberg]

21 million square feet

New retail space in the Cleveland area from 2000 through the first quarter of this year. That increased the amount of retail space by 21 percent just as e-commerce began to make retail space less valuable, and retail space has outpaced demand in much of the rest of the country too. Sure, brick-and-mortar stores have been hurt by online shopping, but the recent problems for malls and other shopping centers are far from entirely external. [Bloomberg]

$165 million

Art collector and philanthropist Agnes Gund sold the 1962 painting “Masterpiece” by Roy Lichtenstein for $165 million to raise money for criminal justice reform. That’s among the top 15 highest prices ever known to be paid for a piece of art. [The New York Times]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.