Significant Digits For Thursday, June 8, 2017

1 euro

A Spanish bank, Banco Popular Espanol SA, will be bought by Banco Santander SA for 1 euro. The Single Resolution Board, the European group that deals with bank failures, brokered the deal. [Bloomberg]

3-0

We all remember when the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers last year. Who could forget? This year, though, the Warriors are one win away from going undefeated for the entire playoffs after a comeback 118-113 victory over LeBron James and whomever he’s carpooling to the arena with these days. [ESPN]

51 percent

Percentage of Republicans who oppose same-sex marriage. [Public Religion Research Institute]

$500

A peacock broke into a liquor store in Arcadia, California. There was an inept capture attempt, a feisty peacock counterattack, and $500 of liquor hitting the floor. The video is priceless. [Yahoo News]

$12.1 million

How much a NBA Finals Game 5 in Oakland would bring to the Golden State Warriors. Here’s the issue: There might not be a Game 5. In fact, if the Warriors sweep the Cavs, the Warriors’ ownership will miss out on the more than $22 million they would have brought in had the series gone to a Game 7. [ESPN]

$17 billion

Estimate from the Obama White House of how much money Americans lost annually because of conflicts of interest among financial advisers. Wall Street groups say that estimate is too high. Academics say it’s too low. The Obama administration’s Fiduciary rule — which requires advisers to have a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of their clients when dealing with retirement accounts — is set to take partial effect on Friday. But it may be short-lived: President Trump ordered that the rule be reevaluated. [Bloomberg]

