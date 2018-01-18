Significant Digits For Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1 team

North Korea and South Korea will field one unified Korean women’s hockey team at the upcoming Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. North Korea will also send 230 cheerleaders, 140 musicians and 30 taekwondo athletes. [BBC]

-88.6 degrees

Temperatures in Yakutia, Russia, dropped Tuesday to minus 88.6 degrees Fahrenheit. Students routinely go to school there when it’s 40 below zero, but minus 88 was enough for a snow day. [The Associated Press]

1,000 subscribers

YouTube is raising its standards on which users are eligible to monetize their channels, increasing the requirements from just 10,000 overall views to 4,000 hours of watchtime within the past year and 1,000 subscribers. [YouTube]

$7 billion

Amount Ford is shifting out of engineering for cars and into SUVs. Right now American automakers are earning money off of SUVs and trucks while struggling with sedans. It appears that several of the major U.S. brands will discontinue some of the sedans they now produce while leaning into the SUV market, potentially ceding car manufacturing to Asian automakers like Toyota, Nissan and Honda. [Bloomberg]

4.4 trillion yen

Japanese intellectual property is generating a ton of income for the nation, with IP revenue up 74 percent in the past five years to 4.4 trillion yen, or about $40 billion, through the first 11 months of 2017. [Bloomberg]

