Significant Digits For Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018

7 identities

The chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle was charged with stealing the identities of seven immigrants over a four-year period, according to an indictment filed this week. The official faces one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for targeting people while their ICE cases were being processed. [BuzzFeed]

26 percent

In light of recent abuse allegations against Rob Porter, a former member of President Trump’s administration, a Huffington Post/YouGov poll found strikingly different attitudes by gender and partisanship when it came to domestic violence. Domestic abuse was considered a “very serious” problem in the U.S. by 78 percent of female Hillary Clinton voters and 66 percent of male Clinton voters. In contrast, 50 percent of women who voted for Trump called it “very serious,” along with 26 percent of male Trump voters. [The Huffington Post]

7,438 Tesla Model 3’s

Approximate number of Model 3 vehicles — the rare electric car that’s actually affordable — manufactured by Tesla since the fall of 2017. That’s a rate of about 1,025 per week, according to a clever estimate (as of Thursday morning) from Bloomberg that analyzed the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs) posted to the internet. [Bloomberg]

Over 200,000 tweets

While Twitter would prefer they get memory holed, NBC News published more than 200,000 tweets on Wednesday from Russia-linked accounts tied to 2016 election interference. [NBC News]

$300 million

Ryan Murphy — producer behind “Glee,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story” and more — has signed a 5-year development deal with Netflix worth as much as $300 million. Murphy is leaving 21st Century Fox, where he’s on contract until this summer. [The New York Times]

$13.15 trillion

Total U.S. household debt hit an all-time high of $13.15 trillion at the end of 2017. That’s up $193 billion from the previous quarter. Mortgage debt is at $8.88 trillion, up $139 billion. [CNBC]

