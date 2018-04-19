Significant Digits For Thursday, April 19, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

75 percent

That’s the approval rating of President Trump among Evangelical Protestants, the highest it has ever been in PRRI’s surveys. At the start of his campaign and up to wrapping up the GOP nomination, Trump’s approval bounced between 40 and 50 percent. It steadily climbed to the high 60s from the beginning of the general election campaign through his inauguration. [PRRI]

23,000 pounds of butter

The Irish butter brand Kerrygold, which is made by Ireland’s largest agri-food cooperative, is having a moment. Last year, it sold 23,000 pounds of butter in the U.S. and a billion dollars worth of butter worldwide. Kerrygold has overtaken every other butter brand except Land-O-Lakes in the mere 20 years since it launched in the U.S., and Land-O-Lakes had an 80-year head start. [Eater]

$148,000 a year

Typical cost for a patient to go on Imbruvica, a blood cancer drug. But after a group of doctors found that patients could go on lower and cheaper regimens of the drug without losing efficacy, the drug’s maker changed its pricing strategy to a flat price of around $400 per pill regardless of dosage. That’s around triple the cost of the original pill. So much for cost savings! [The Washington Post]

870,000 homes and businesses

Puerto Rico is reeling from a power outage affecting 870,000 homes and businesses. The outage was expected to last 24 to 36 hours. [The Weather Channel]

70 million men

For a number of reasons, there are around 70 million more men in China and India than there are women. Even now, there are 11 male babies born for every 100 female babies in India, and 115 male babies for every 100 female babies in China. Looking strictly at men and women aged 15 to 29, there are 112 men in China and 111 men in India for every 100 women. [The Washington Post]

$4.22 billion

Sales of art and collectibles online rose 12 percent to $4.22 billion in 2017. Interestingly, that growth is slowing down, and part of that may be because fewer art buyers under the age of 35 are buying online, with many gravitating to galleries. [Artsy]

