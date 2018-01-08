Significant Digits For Monday, Jan. 8, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

29 percent

Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber, will sell about 29 percent of his stake in the company to SoftBank for about $1.4 billion. Kalanick owns about 10 percent of Uber. [Bloomberg]

525 titles

The Weinstein Company is nearing sale to one of a reported six contenders, with a valuation south of $500 million. Why on earth is the Weinstein Company worth that much money? While in oodles of debt, the company does have the rights to a claimed 525 different film titles and a number of active television projects. [Vulture]

987 people

Number of people who were shot and killed by police in the United States last year, according to a continuing Washington Post project. [The Washington Post]

$36 million

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has been knocked off its perch of number one at the U.S. box office by “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which made about $36 million in its third week and takes the top spot for the first time in its run. [The Los Angeles Times]

$39 million

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich sold $39 million worth of Intel stock on November 29, lowering his stake in the company to a mere 250,000 shares, the minimum amount Intel requires he holds. Now, here’s why this may be interesting to the lovely people at the Securities and Exchange Commission. In June of 2017, Google security researchers told Intel that there was a massive design flaw at the heart of their chip products that opened up users to a massive security flaw. In October, Krzanich changed the terms of his automated stock trading plan so that he sold $39 million of stock on November 29. On January 3, Intel and other chipmakers publicly disclosed the security flaws, leading to a major hit to Intel stock. [Axios]

77,232,917

We have a new prime number we’re aware of! It’s 2 raised to the 77,232,917th power minus 1. The number is 23,249,425 digits long and goes by the nickname M77232917. [FiveThirtyEight]

