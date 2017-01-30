Significant Digits For Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

0

Number of refugees who have been implicated in a major fatal terrorist attack on U.S. soil since the Refugee Act of 1980. [CNN]

15 states

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that established a 90-day ban on citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country, a 120-day ban on accepting refugees, and an indefinite ban on entry for Syrian refugees. The order was met with chaos, and by Sunday the attorneys general from 15 states and Washington, D.C., had announced opposition to the ban. [Reuters]

8 days

We’ll want to wait and see if the numbers hold, but Trump’s approval rating, according to Gallup, has gone negative for the first time in his presidency, with 45 percent approving of the job he is doing as president and 48 percent disapproving. Incoming presidents typically have a grace period of a year or more before their numbers slip to majority disapproval. [Los Angeles Times]

10,000

The reaction to Friday’s executive order from some in the private sector was swift: Howard Schultz, the chairman and CEO of Starbucks, committed to hiring 10,000 refugees over the next five years, and Google set up a $2 million “crisis fund” with up to a $2 million employee match to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, the International Rescue Committee and the United Nations’ refugee agency. [USA Today, Starbucks]

$24,164,691

While public officials were sorting out their reactions to the executive order, the ACLU sent attorneys to people who were being detained in U.S. airports as a result. The ACLU said it raised more than $24 million in online donations over the weekend, compared with its annual average of about $3 million to $4 million. [Dustin Volz, ACLU]

2

Other things also happened this weekend! Randy Orton won his second WWE Royal Rumble, defeating Roman Reigns to win the event. He then pointed at a big sign that said “Wrestlemania,” which leads me to believe that it’s coming up soon and that he intends to attend. (I am new to this. Sorry. A lot of things went down this weekend, and I couldn’t get around to most of them.) Denzel won at the Screen Actors Guild! So did the “Stranger Things” cast. There was also a Pro Bowl game, I think. [Bleacher Report, Variety, ESPN]

