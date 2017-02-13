Significant Digits For Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

More Culture

5 awards

Adele had the best night at the Grammy Awards, taking home five awards. She beat out other musical luminaries to win song, record and album of the year. [The Los Angles Times]

5 BAFTA awards

“La La Land” won five BAFTA awards, including best director for Damien Chazelle, best actress for Emma Stone, and best picture overall. [BBC]

117 retailers

The future has been realized in Oregon as 117 retailers were allowed to begin home delivery of marijuana under permits granted by the state’s Liquor Control Commission last year. That’s right: Somewhere in America, you can now order legal marijuana and have it delivered. [KGW8 News]

100,000 people

More than 100,000 people in Northern California were told to evacuate their homes Sunday after authorities became concerned that an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam was on the verge of failure. Water began flowing over the spillway at the Oroville Dam for the first time in its nearly 50-year history on Saturday, threatening to flood downstream towns. On Sunday night, authorities said the lake level had dropped, reducing the risk. [The Associated Press, The Los Angeles Times]

4.3 million

Average viewership of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s daily press briefings, more than daytime soap operas “General Hospital” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Viewers are apparently drawn to the briefings — audiences on cable’s Fox News, MSNBC and CNN rise 10 percent when Spicer is on — and can you blame them? You never know what’s going to happen next. [The New York Times]

$55.6 million

“The Lego Batman Movie” won the weekend at the box office, pulling in $55.6 million. That means the erotic thriller “Fifty Shades Darker” was forced to submit, and presumably liked it. [The Numbers]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.