Significant Digits For Monday, April 10, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

2 medals

Turkish runner Elvan Abeylegesse was slapped with a two-year ban from competition after an illegal steroid was found in her urine samples, and she’ll also be stripped of the two silver medals she won in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. [Runner’s World]

42 percent

Percentage of the U.S. chicken industry that has committed to cutting back on the use of antibiotics. KFC on Friday became the latest of three big domestic restaurants that sell chicken — in addition to McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A — to commit to moving toward chicken with fewer antibiotics. Producers are shifting to non-pharmaceutical strategies such as sanitizing wipes for eggs and anti-bacterial fog. [Reuters]

156 emergency sirens

City officials in Dallas said a hacker was responsible for 156 outdoor emergency sirens going off late Friday into early Saturday. [USA Today]

300

“Le Petit Prince,” translated into English as “The Little Prince,” was just translated into its 300th language, Hassanya. It’s the most-translated book behind only religious texts. [CTV News]

$24 million

In his first 10 weeks in office, President Trump spent seven weekends at his Florida club. This has incurred costs estimated at upwards of $24 million. The travel bill of the entire Obama presidency was $97 million, or $12.1 million per year. [The Independent]

$2.3 billion

Approximate amount from the expedited H-1B visa program that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has spent on trying to digitize the immigration system. If you haven’t noticed from our distinctly analog immigration system, it has not gone well. [ProPublica]

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.