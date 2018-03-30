Significant Digits For Friday, March 30, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

1.5 centimeters

That’s the length of a metal grill brush’s fiber. In Canada doctors are speaking out against the use of that standard kitchen implement, arguing that dislodged brush fibers get caught in the body and removing them is like removing an acupuncture needle from a grapefruit without harming the grapefruit. [CBC]

2 teams

Microsoft will reorganize into two major teams, one tackling experiences and devices and the other cloud and A.I. I remain curious which team is currently working on “Internet Explorer,” which was recently renamed “Microsoft Edge” to change up what users had to click on to download Chrome on a new PC. [CNBC]

4 superheroes

The Fantastic Four, which have have been on the Marvel equivalent of a sabbatical, will return this summer. I think we’re all looking forward to the return of The Invisible Woman and wondering if, I don’t know, maybe that moniker was a bit too on the nose, given the medium. [The New York Times]

13 states

California and 12 other states that follow its fuel economy standards could potentially have an entirely different and stricter set of rules if the Trump administration rolls back regulations meant to make vehicles more environmentally friendly. The EPA is expected to do just that in the coming days. [The New York Times]

294,000

All those cars that Volkswagen bought back in the wake of their embarrassing emissions scandal have to end up somewhere, and that somewhere is large parking lots around the U.S. There are 294,000 cars parked around America from Volkswagen, and they’re not going anywhere. [Reuters]

