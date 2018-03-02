Significant Digits For Friday, March 2, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

27 percent

Percentage of people born 1981 to 1996 who approve of President Trump’s job performance, compared to 65 percent who disapprove. The younger a generation is the more it disapproves of Trump’s performance. [Pew Research Center]

50 percent

That’s the percentage of Americans who are going with cremation after death, up from less than 5 percent of Americans in 1980. That growth is due to a number of factors — one being the high cost of burial, another being increased societal and religious tolerance for cremation. In some areas like California, South Florida and Oregon that number is as high as 60 to 80 percent. [Popular Mechanics]

57 percent

A poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 57 percent of Americans — “including more than 8 in 10 blacks, three-quarters of Hispanics and nearly half of whites” — think that President Donald Trump is racist. [The Associated Press]

$10,000 fine

In yet another disgusting example of BIG GOVERNMENT breathing down the neck of hard-working Americans, the Indiana legislature approved a bill that will ban tattoos on people’s eyeballs. Yes, you read that right. The bill attaches a $10,000 fine per violation. [The Associated Press]

2.4 million American

Equifax, the company you know for screwing up and allowing the private information of over 140 million people to be hacked, has announced that the private information of a further 2.4 million Americans had their data stolen in that initial hack. Really killing it, you guys. [NBC News]

$270 million to $317 million

The SEC has subpoenaed multiple technology companies regarding ICOs, or initial coin offerings, to probe whether these influxes of cash via cryptocurrency are abiding by securities laws. Coin offerings have raised $1.66 billion this year already and seem poised to top last year’s $6.5 billion raised from offerings. An MIT study of ICO market estimated $270 million to $317 million of that money probably went to scams. [The Wall Street Journal]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

Check out Besides the Points, my new sports newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.