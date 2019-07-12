Significant Digits For Friday, July 12, 2019

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

At least 10 major cities

Raids on thousands of undocumented immigrants, backed by President Trump, are scheduled to be held on Sunday, homeland security officials told the Times. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will target “at least 2,000 immigrants who have been ordered deported” and the raids are expected to happen in at least 10 major American cities. [The New York Times]

100,000 workers

Amazon announced yesterday that it plans to spend $700 million to retrain 100,000 of its workers — a third of its workforce — by 2025. The programs will focus on technological skills such as IT support, software engineering and machine learning. [The Wall Street Journal]

$700,000 preservation

The spacesuit worn by Neil Armstrong when he walked on the moon in 1969 is going back on display at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., next week after a four-year, $700,000 preservation job. The suit is an airtight engineering marvel, made out of 21 layers of fabric, rubber, metal and fiberglass and designed to prevent punctures from micrometeorites. It was, however, only meant to last six months. [NPR]

12 witnesses

With a party-line vote (shocking), the House Judiciary Committee voted to subpoena 12 witnesses — including Jared Kushner, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein, Michael Flynn, John Kelly, Rob Porter and American Media Inc. executives — as part of Democrats’ investigation into President Trump. “Enough already, go back to work!,” Trump tweeted. [Politico]

6 players

A new artificial intelligence poker player called Pluribus, developed by a Facebook researchers and a Carnegie Mellon professor, has conquered six-player no-limit Texas hold ’em, outperforming a group of the world’s top human pros. The achievement is a milestone for AI gaming — the programmed conquered a complicated game with hidden information and one played with more than two players. [FiveThirtyEight]

800,000 times normal

In 1989, a fire broke out on a Soviet nuclear submarine called the Komsomolets and it sank to the bottom of the Norwegian Sea. Today, according to the Norwegian Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority, the sub is leaking radiation at 800,000 times normal levels. Researchers measured radiation at up to 800 becquerel per liter, which certainly sounds like a lot. The radiation poses little risk, apparently — there are few fish around and it’s easily diluted in the 5,000-foot depths of the sea. [The Washington Post]

