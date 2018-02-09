Significant Digits For Friday, Feb. 9, 2018

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

3.8 percent

The correction continues: The S&P 500 was down 3.8 percent Thursday, meaning its dropped 10 percent in value since Jan. 26 and thus meeting the accepted definition of a market correction. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped a thousand points for the second time in four days. [Bloomberg]

5 figure skating routines

Congratulations to “Moulin Rouge,” as five figure skating routines at this year’s Olympic Games in Pyeongchang are set to music from the Baz Luhrmann film. Six selections are tied for second place, three competitors will skate to Coldplay, “Despacito,” “Papa Can You Hear Me?,” “Romeo and Juliet” (2013), Perez Prado, and “Hallelujah.” [Yahoo]

6 teens

Kansas doesn’t have a minimum age restriction for its governor, which means I must alert you that the teens are yet again at it, with six people aged 18 or younger mounting a bid for the gubernatorial election. [The New York Times]

20 percent

The percentage of Oklahoma schools that have classes only four days a week. Immense tax cuts have driven the state to extremes and driven prosperity down in the state, prompting Gov. Mary Fallin to want an increase in taxes. [NPR]

11.8 million sign ups

Number of people who signed up for the Affordable Care Act in 2018, with about 6 in every 10 living in states that voted for Donald Trump. Despite Republican attempts to kill it, the ACA has remained pretty durable all things considered. [ABC News]

$1.3 billion

How much Robin Hood, an app that allows users to make no-fee trades of stocks listed on U.S. exchanges, was valued at after its most recent investment round. It’s already got 3 million accounts, about as many as established rival E-Trade. [Bloomberg]

Thanks for subscribing!

A confirmation email is headed your way shortly. In the meantime, subscribe to FiveThirtyEight’s other newsletters.

Want more Significant Digits? Get the newsletter. Please enter a valid email address and try again.

Check out Besides the Points, my new sports newsletter.

If you see a significant digit in the wild, send it to @WaltHickey.