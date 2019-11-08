Russell Westbrook Or Chris Paul?

In our latest installment of NBA Stat Battle, senior sportswriters Neil Paine and Chris Herring try to decide if James Harden’s new (well … newish) teammate, Russell Westbrook, is an upgrade over his former backcourt partner, Chris Paul.

The Paul-Harden Rockets never quite figured it out, advancing only as far as the Western Conference Finals back in 2018. Is Westbrook the answer that Harden and company need to finally make it to the NBA Finals?

Watch the video above to see who our sportswriters picked, and stay to find out which player our new NBA metric, RAPTOR, prefers!

And check out our previous installments of Stat Battle:

Luka vs. Trae

Kemba Vs. Kyrie

Antetokounmpo Vs. Jokić

Check out our latest NBA predictions.