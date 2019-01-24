Our 2020 Democratic Primary Draft: Episode 2

Warren, Castro, Gillibrand, Harris, Buttigieg, Gabbard … the list goes on and on. The number of candidates trying to become the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is growing every week, and it can be difficult to tell who really has a shot at winning. With that in mind, we are back with another round of our 2020 Draft. For the first timers here, the goal is to predict who we think has the best chance of winning the nomination. Some on our panel take that prompt more seriously than others.

This time around, our usual politics podcast team (Clare, Galen, Micah and Nate) gathered to debate their picks.

You can watch this episode above, and our first episode here.