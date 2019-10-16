ROOOAAARRRRR! (Do raptors roar?) In case you missed it, we recently launched our new metric for evaluating NBA players, which we’re calling RAPTOR: Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings.

Since we have this nifty new stat, we can finally tackle, and hopefully help settle, some oft-debated player rankings. Is Kemba Walker really an improvement over Kyrie Irving? Did the Rockets really get better after losing Chris Paul and acquiring Russell Westbrook? RAPTOR can tell you!

In the video above, senior sportswriters Neil Paine and Chris Herring debate which MVP-caliber big man is more impressive. Which 24-year-old would you choose to start a franchise: Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokić? Watch to see who Neil and Chris choose and then find out who RAPTOR thinks is the better player. Extra points if you can guess who we convinced to dress up in the raptor costume.

