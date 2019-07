Dear NBA Diary (in video form!),

With both NBA teams in L.A. making moves this summer, we wondered which team would dominate this upcoming season. Will the City of Angels bleed purple and gold? Or will it truly become #ClipperNation?

Using our updated NBA projections for the 2019-2020 season, we took a look at how stars like Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard will reshape the West — and what L.A. fans can expect from their teams.