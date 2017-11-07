Kenley Jansen Is The Model Of A Modern Reliever

After a year of searching, we didn’t our find our new Goose Gossage. But we did get a glimpse of what one might look like in baseball’s just-concluded postseason.

This spring, we introduced a new pitching statistic called the goose egg — named in honor of Gossage, the Hall-of-Fame reliever, who had a record 82 goose eggs in 1975. Essentially, a pitcher gets a goose egg for every clutch, scoreless relief inning (see the original article for a more formal definition). Goose eggs have a substantially better correlation with relievers’ win probability added than saves do, especially if paired with their companion statistic, the broken egg.

This year’s major leader in goose eggs was the Milwaukee Brewers’ Corey Knebel, who finished with 47 of them. The American League leader was the Seattle Mariners’ Edwin Diaz, who had 40. You can find a complete rundown of this year’s final goose stats in the table below. (A “broken egg” is essentially the blown save of goose stats, and a “meh” is any situation which doesn’t result in either a goose egg or a broken egg.)

Corey Knebel MIL 47 8 2 +3.9 Kenley Jansen LAD 44 0 1 +6.3 Edwin Diaz SEA 40 7 4 +3.4 Alex Colome TB 38 6 6 +3.5 Brad Hand SD 38 6 6 +3.2 Felipe Rivero PIT 37 4 2 +3.9 Addison Reed BOS/NYM 35 6 7 +3.0 Brandon Kintzler MIN/WAS 34 6 4 +2.9 Fernando Rodney ARI 33 4 5 +3.5 Andrew Miller CLE 33 5 3 +3.5 Raisel Iglesias CIN 31 2 2 +3.8 Craig Kimbrel BOS 31 4 0 +3.5 Archie Bradley ARI 31 4 8 +3.2 Hector Neris PHI 31 7 4 +1.9 Brad Brach BAL 31 8 2 +1.9 Roberto Osuna TOR 31 10 1 +1.1 Wade Davis CHC 30 3 1 +3.2 Tommy Hunter TB 30 6 1 +2.3 Bryan Shaw CLE 29 8 5 +1.8 Cody Allen CLE 29 8 5 +1.8 Joakim Soria KC 29 8 2 +1.6 Pat Neshek COL/PHI 28 4 8 +2.8 Nick Vincent SEA 28 5 6 +2.4 David Robertson CHW/NYY 28 6 2 +2.1 Mike Minor KC 28 7 4 +1.8 Arodys Vizcaino ATL 28 8 2 +1.1 Greg Holland COL 27 6 2 +2.1 Kelvin Herrera KC 27 7 3 +1.6 Sam Dyson SF/TEX 27 11 2 -0.1 Alex Claudio TEX 26 4 8 +2.6 Hunter Strickland SF 26 6 1 +1.5 Michael Lorenzen CIN 26 7 2 +1.2 Jacob Barnes MIL 26 9 4 +0.5 Chris Devenski HOU 26 10 6 +0.1 Ryan Tepera TOR 25 3 1 +2.8 Trevor Rosenthal STL 25 8 1 +0.6 Sean Doolittle OAK/WAS 24 3 7 +2.4 Anthony Swarzak CHW/MIL 24 4 4 +2.1 Ryan Madson OAK/WAS 24 4 1 +2.1 Ken Giles HOU 24 5 3 +1.7 Justin Wilson CHC/DET 24 6 3 +1.4 Dellin Betances NYY 24 8 2 +0.9 Yusmeiro Petit LAA 23 4 2 +2.0 Blake Parker LAA 23 5 2 +1.6 Tony Watson LAD/PIT 23 9 6 -0.0 AJ Ramos MIA/NYM 22 4 4 +1.6 Seung-hwan Oh STL 22 5 6 +1.3 Matt Belisle MIN 22 6 3 +1.1 Kyle Barraclough MIA 22 6 1 +0.9 Juan Nicasio PHI/PIT 22 8 8 +0.2 Carl Edwards CHC 22 8 3 +0.1 Blake Treinen OAK/WAS 22 10 3 -0.4 Shane Greene DET 20 4 5 +1.6 Jose Ramirez ATL 20 6 6 +0.7 Joe Smith CLE/TOR 19 2 1 +2.2 Pedro Strop CHC 19 3 5 +1.6 Aroldis Chapman NYY 19 4 3 +1.5 Matthew Bowman STL 19 7 7 +0.1 Jim Johnson ATL 19 9 3 -0.6 Brandon Maurer KC/SD 19 10 0 -1.0 Zach Britton BAL 18 2 0 +2.1 Mychal Givens BAL 18 3 4 +1.7 Will Harris HOU 18 3 0 +1.5 Jerry Blevins NYM 18 5 13 +0.7 Taylor Rogers MIN 18 7 6 +0.2 Bud Norris LAA 18 7 1 +0.1 Matt Barnes BOS 18 8 4 -0.0 Joaquin Benoit PHI/PIT 18 11 0 -1.5 Matt Bush TEX 17 6 3 +0.5 Santiago Casilla OAK 17 8 3 -0.4 Luis Garcia PHI 16 6 4 +0.1 Tommy Kahnle CHW/NYY 16 9 2 -0.9 David Phelps MIA/SEA 16 9 4 -1.1 Mike Dunn COL 15 0 3 +2.4 David Hernandez ARI/LAA 15 1 5 +1.9 Matt Albers WAS 15 2 4 +1.4 Wandy Peralta CIN 15 4 4 +0.7 Brett Cecil STL 15 4 3 +0.7 Jake McGee COL 15 5 2 +0.6 Mark Melancon SF 15 5 0 +0.3 Ryan Buchter KC/SD 15 6 4 -0.1 Koji Uehara CHC 15 6 3 -0.1 Mike Montgomery CHC 14 2 2 +1.3 Danny Farquhar CHW/TB 14 4 2 +0.6 Enny Romero WAS 14 4 6 +0.5 Kirby Yates LAA/SD 14 6 2 -0.2 Junichi Tazawa MIA 14 7 0 -0.6 Pedro Baez LAD 14 7 8 -0.6 Darren O’Day BAL 13 3 2 +0.9 Chris Rusin COL 13 4 4 +0.6 James Pazos SEA 13 4 5 +0.5 Cam Bedrosian LAA 13 5 4 +0.1 Adam Ottavino COL 13 7 3 -0.5 Alex Wilson DET 13 7 7 -0.6 Sam Freeman ATL 12 2 6 +1.0 Cory Gearrin SF 12 3 2 +0.6 Brad Ziegler MIA 12 3 3 +0.6 Joe Kelly BOS 12 4 5 +0.5 Josh Hader MIL 12 4 5 +0.3 Brandon Morrow LAD 12 4 2 +0.2 Jorge De La Rosa ARI 12 5 1 -0.0 Liam Hendriks OAK 12 6 1 -0.4 George Kontos PIT/SF 12 8 3 -1.3 Paul Sewald NYM 12 8 3 -1.3 Drew Steckenrider MIA 11 1 1 +1.2 Derek Law SF 11 3 1 +0.5 Tyler Lyons STL 11 3 2 +0.5 Hector Rondon CHC 11 3 2 +0.4 Tyler Duffey MIN 11 4 3 +0.2 Marc Rzepczynski SEA 11 4 12 +0.2 Peter Moylan KC 10 0 5 +1.6 Juan Minaya CHW 10 1 3 +1.1 Steve Cishek SEA/TB 10 2 4 +0.8 Kenyan Middleton LAA 10 2 1 +0.8 Craig Stammen SD 10 2 3 +0.7 Keone Kela TEX 10 3 2 +0.5 Adam Warren NYY 10 4 1 +0.1 Jared Hughes MIL 10 4 2 -0.0 Heath Hembree BOS 10 5 6 -0.2 Neftali Feliz KC/MIL 10 6 0 -0.7 Luke Gregerson HOU 10 6 2 -0.8 Ross Stripling LAD 10 9 1 -2.0 Tyler Clippard CHW/HOU 10 11 7 -2.5 Miguel Castro BAL 9 1 2 +1.0 Adam Morgan PHI 9 1 0 +0.9 Joe Biagini TOR 9 3 2 +0.3 Trevor Hildenberger MIN 9 3 3 +0.3 Dominic Leone TOR 9 4 6 -0.1 Jose Alvarado TB 9 4 3 -0.1 Hansel Robles NYM 9 5 2 -0.6 Chris Hatcher LAD/OAK 9 6 3 -0.9 Edubray Ramos PHI 9 11 1 -2.8 Joe Musgrove HOU 8 0 0 +1.2 Kevin Siegrist PHI/STL 8 1 3 +0.8 Koda Glover WAS 8 2 2 +0.4 Jeurys Familia NYM 8 2 2 +0.4 Josh Smoker NYM 8 2 3 +0.4 Scott Alexander KC 8 4 4 -0.2 Tony Zych SEA 8 5 3 -0.6 Daniel Hudson PIT 8 6 4 -1.1 Fernando Salas LAA/NYM 8 6 4 -1.1 Danny Barnes TOR 8 9 3 -2.1 Carlos Ramirez TOR 7 0 0 +1.1 Erasmo Ramirez TB 7 1 2 +0.7 Scott Oberg COL 7 2 5 +0.4 Brandon Workman BOS 7 2 2 +0.4 Deolis Guerra LAA 7 2 0 +0.3 Jeanmar Gomez PHI 7 2 1 +0.3 Tony Cingrani CIN/LAD 7 2 4 +0.3 Jose Leclerc TEX 7 3 3 +0.0 Tony Barnette TEX 7 3 1 +0.0 Phil Maton SD 7 3 2 -0.1 Steven Okert SF 7 4 12 -0.5 Jake Diekman TEX 6 0 1 +0.9 Blaine Boyer BOS 6 1 1 +0.6 Jonathan Holder NYY 6 1 1 +0.6 Oliver Perez WAS 6 1 5 +0.5 Nick Wittgren MIA 6 1 1 +0.5 Chasen Shreve NYY 6 2 3 +0.2 T. J. McFarland ARI 6 2 2 +0.2 Ian Krol ATL 6 2 3 +0.1 Shawn Kelley WAS 6 2 1 +0.1 J. J. Hoover ARI 6 3 3 -0.2 Ryan Dull OAK 6 3 4 -0.2 Sergio Romo LAD/TB 6 3 0 -0.2 Brian Duensing CHC 6 3 1 -0.3 Chase Whitley TB 6 4 1 -0.6 Carlos Torres MIL 6 4 3 -0.6 Luis Avilan LAD 6 4 4 -0.7 Jumbo Diaz TB 6 5 3 -0.9 Josh Fields LAD 6 5 2 -1.0 Hector Velazquez BOS 5 0 0 +0.8 Randall Delgado ARI 5 0 0 +0.8 Fernando Abad BOS 5 1 1 +0.4 Jarlin Garcia MIA 5 1 7 +0.3 Robby Scott BOS 5 2 12 +0.1 Jacob Turner WAS 5 2 0 -0.0 Joely Rodriguez PHI 5 2 4 -0.0 Josh Edgin NYM 5 2 5 -0.0 Aaron Loup TOR 5 3 12 -0.3 Ryan Pressly MIN 5 3 2 -0.3 Dovydas Neverauskas PIT 5 3 0 -0.4 Brian Ellington MIA 5 3 0 -0.4 Jose Alvarez LAA 5 5 5 -1.1 Jose Torres SD 5 5 2 -1.2 Andrew Chafin ARI 5 8 7 -2.2 Logan Verrett BAL 4 0 0 +0.6 Austin Brice CIN 4 0 0 +0.6 Nate Jones CHW 4 1 0 +0.2 Francis Martes HOU 4 1 2 +0.2 Justin Grimm CHC 4 1 2 +0.2 Dustin McGowan MIA 4 1 2 +0.2 Doug Fister BOS 4 2 0 -0.1 Donnie Hart BAL 4 2 3 -0.1 Richard Bleier BAL 4 2 2 -0.1 Austin Pruitt TB 4 2 0 -0.1 Drew Storen CIN 4 2 3 -0.2 Sammy Solis WAS 4 2 2 -0.2 Josh Osich SF 4 2 6 -0.2 Bruce Rondon DET 4 3 0 -0.5 Dan Altavilla SEA 4 3 1 -0.5 Blake Wood CIN 4 3 2 -0.5 Joe Blanton WAS 4 3 0 -0.5 Albert Suarez SF 4 3 0 -0.6 Jason Grilli TEX/TOR 4 4 3 -0.8 Brad Boxberger TB 4 4 3 -0.9 Oliver Drake MIL 4 4 1 -0.9 Sam Tuivailala STL 4 4 1 -0.9 Aaron Bummer CHW 4 5 6 -1.2 Daniel Coulombe OAK 4 5 6 -1.3 Carlos Estevez COL 3 0 0 +0.5 Matt Dermody TOR 3 0 2 +0.5 Jimmy Yacabonis BAL 3 0 0 +0.5 Alan Busenitz MIN 3 0 2 +0.5 Bryan Morris SF 3 0 0 +0.4 Chasen Bradford NYM 3 0 1 +0.4 Jen-Ho Tseng CHC 3 0 0 +0.4 Alex Wood LAD 3 0 1 +0.4 Alec Asher BAL 3 1 1 +0.1 Mike Bolsinger TOR 3 1 0 +0.1 Tom Koehler TOR 3 1 2 +0.1 Chris Rowley TOR 3 1 0 +0.1 Drew VerHagen DET 3 1 2 +0.1 Buddy Baumann SD 3 1 1 +0.1 John Brebbia STL 3 1 3 +0.1 Chad Green NYY 3 2 2 -0.3 Greg Infante CHW 3 2 7 -0.3 Jhan Marinez MIL/PIT 3 2 0 -0.3 Casey Fien PHI/SEA 3 2 0 -0.3 Travis Wood KC 3 3 1 -0.6 Rex Brothers ATL 3 3 1 -0.7 Emilio Pagan SEA 3 4 2 -1.0 Francisco Rodriguez DET 3 8 2 -2.5 Dan Otero CLE 2 0 0 +0.3 Tyler Olson CLE 2 0 4 +0.3 Carson Smith BOS 2 0 0 +0.3 Austin Maddox BOS 2 0 0 +0.3 Dario Alvarez TEX 2 0 1 +0.3 Jake Junis KC 2 0 0 +0.3 Trevor Cahill KC 2 0 0 +0.3 Jake Barrett ARI 2 0 3 +0.3 Zach Putnam CHW 2 0 0 +0.3 Asher Wojciechowski CIN 2 0 0 +0.3 A. J. Schugel PIT 2 0 1 +0.3 Ty Blach SF 2 0 1 +0.3 Jamie Callahan NYM 2 0 1 +0.3 Brock Stewart LAD 2 0 1 +0.3 Chad Qualls COL 2 1 0 -0.0 Jordan Lyles COL 2 1 0 -0.0 Luis Santos TOR 2 1 0 -0.1 Kyle Ryan DET 2 1 0 -0.1 Andrew Kittredge TB 2 1 0 -0.1 Eduardo Paredes LAA 2 1 0 -0.1 Josh Smith OAK 2 1 0 -0.1 Eric O’Flaherty ATL 2 1 1 -0.1 Jason Motte ATL 2 1 2 -0.1 Matt Grace WAS 2 1 2 -0.1 Victor Arano PHI 2 1 0 -0.1 Robert Gsellman NYM 2 1 0 -0.1 Jacob Rhame NYM 2 1 0 -0.1 Ricardo Rodriguez TEX 2 2 1 -0.4 Jake Petricka CHW 2 2 3 -0.4 Simon Castro OAK 2 2 1 -0.4 Francisco Liriano HOU 2 2 1 -0.4 Robert Stephenson CIN 2 2 0 -0.5 Ryan Sherriff STL 2 2 1 -0.5 Matt Strahm KC 2 3 1 -0.8 Wade LeBlanc PIT 2 3 2 -0.8 Daniel Stumpf DET 2 4 5 -1.2 Jeremy Jeffress MIL/TEX 2 5 1 -1.5 Dan Jennings CHW/TB 2 5 9 -1.5 Boone Logan CLE 1 0 4 +0.2 Tyler Anderson COL 1 0 0 +0.2 Ben Taylor BOS 1 0 1 +0.2 David Price BOS 1 0 1 +0.2 Robbie Ross BOS 1 0 0 +0.2 Tanner Scheppers TEX 1 0 1 +0.2 Ben Heller NYY 1 0 1 +0.2 Chris Young KC 1 0 0 +0.2 Kevin McCarthy KC 1 0 0 +0.2 Dillon Gee MIN 1 0 0 +0.2 Gabriel Moya MIN 1 0 0 +0.2 Jimmie Sherfy ARI 1 0 0 +0.2 Brooks Pounders LAA 1 0 0 +0.2 Jean Machi SEA 1 0 1 +0.2 Mike Morin LAA 1 0 1 +0.2 Yovani Gallardo SEA 1 0 0 +0.2 Brad Peacock HOU 1 0 1 +0.1 Jackson Stephens CIN 1 0 0 +0.1 Luke Jackson ATL 1 0 0 +0.1 A. J. Cole WAS 1 0 0 +0.1 Matt Cain SF 1 0 0 +0.1 Miguel Socolovich STL 1 0 1 +0.1 Kyle McGrath SD 1 0 0 +0.1 Kyle Crick SF 1 0 0 +0.1 Felix Pena CHC 1 0 0 +0.1 Dillon Maples CHC 1 0 0 +0.1 Odrisamer Despaigne MIA 1 0 0 +0.1 Chris O’Grady MIA 1 0 1 +0.1 Tyler Chatwood COL 1 1 0 -0.2 Caleb Smith NYY 1 1 0 -0.2 Jeff Beliveau TOR 1 1 1 -0.2 Tyler Wilson BAL 1 1 1 -0.2 Justin Haley MIN 1 1 0 -0.2 Warwick Saupold DET 1 1 3 -0.2 Tom Wilhelmsen ARI 1 1 2 -0.2 Frankie Montas OAK 1 1 0 -0.2 James Hoyt HOU 1 1 0 -0.2 Michael Feliz HOU 1 1 0 -0.2 Tony Sipp HOU 1 1 1 -0.2 Rob Scahill MIL 1 1 0 -0.2 Amir Garrett CIN 1 1 0 -0.2 Dan Winkler ATL 1 1 1 -0.2 A.J. Minter ATL 1 1 0 -0.2 Hoby Milner PHI 1 1 5 -0.2 Zach Duke STL 1 1 2 -0.2 Grant Dayton LAD 1 1 2 -0.2 Javy Guerra MIA 1 1 2 -0.2 Josh Ravin LAD 1 1 0 -0.2 Zach McAllister CLE 1 2 1 -0.6 Al Alburquerque CHW/KC 1 2 1 -0.6 Jesse Chavez LAA 1 2 1 -0.6 John Axford OAK 1 2 0 -0.6 Wily Peralta MIL 1 2 0 -0.6 Kevin Shackelford CIN 1 2 0 -0.6 Ricardo Pinto PHI 1 2 1 -0.6 Erik Goeddel NYM 1 2 1 -0.6 Jonathan Broxton STL 1 2 0 -0.6 Kevin Quackenbush SD 1 2 0 -0.6 Blaine Hardy DET 1 3 1 -1.0 Rafael Montero NYM 1 3 1 -1.0 Akeel Morris ATL 0 0 1 +0.0 Andrew Romine DET 0 0 1 +0.0 Brent Suter MIL 0 0 1 +0.0 Chad Bell DET 0 0 1 +0.0 Dan Runzler PIT 0 0 1 +0.0 Gabriel Ynoa BAL 0 0 1 +0.0 Justin Nicolino MIA 0 0 2 +0.0 Lucas Harrell TOR 0 0 1 +0.0 Mike Pelfrey CHW 0 0 1 +0.0 Parker Bridwell LAA 0 0 1 +0.0 Brad Goldberg CHW 0 0 1 +0.0 Ariel Hernandez CIN 0 0 1 +0.0 Reymin Guduan HOU 0 0 1 +0.0 Troy Scribner LAA 0 0 1 +0.0 Austin Bibens-Dirkx TEX 0 0 1 +0.0 Tim Mayza TOR 0 0 1 +0.0 Mike Clevinger CLE 0 1 0 -0.4 Nick Goody CLE 0 1 2 -0.4 Ernesto Frieri TEX 0 1 0 -0.4 Bryan Mitchell NYY 0 1 0 -0.4 Giovanny Gallegos NYY 0 1 0 -0.4 Ronald Herrera NYY 0 1 0 -0.4 J. P. Howell TOR 0 1 0 -0.4 Jayson Aquino BAL 0 1 0 -0.4 Stefan Chrichton BAL 0 1 0 -0.4 Vidal Nuno BAL 0 1 0 -0.4 Craig Breslow CLE/MIN 0 1 2 -0.4 Hector Santiago MIN 0 1 0 -0.4 Rubby De La Rosa ARI 0 1 1 -0.4 Chase De Jong SEA 0 1 0 -0.4 Christian Bergman SEA 0 1 0 -0.4 Diego Moreno TB 0 1 0 -0.4 Ryne Stanek TB 0 1 3 -0.4 Xavier Cedeno TB 0 1 3 -0.4 Sam Moll OAK 0 1 1 -0.4 Jandel Gustave HOU 0 1 0 -0.4 Antonio Bastardo PIT 0 1 0 -0.4 Johnny Barbato PIT 0 1 0 -0.4 Tyler Glasnow PIT 0 1 0 -0.4 Mark Leiter PHI 0 1 0 -0.4 Miguel Diaz SD 0 1 0 -0.4 Neil Ramirez NYM 0 1 2 -0.4 Tyler Pill NYM 0 1 0 -0.4 Adam Conley MIA 0 1 0 -0.4 Vance Worley MIA 0 1 0 -0.4 Domingo German NYY 0 2 0 -0.7 Buddy Boshers MIN 0 2 0 -0.7 Casey Lawrence SEA/TOR 0 2 0 -0.7 Joe Jimenez DET 0 2 0 -0.7 Adam Kolarek TB 0 2 1 -0.7 Chris Beck CHW 0 2 2 -0.7 Evan Scribner SEA 0 2 0 -0.7 J. C. Ramirez LAA 0 2 0 -0.7 Shae Simmons SEA 0 2 0 -0.7 Tim Adleman CIN 0 2 1 -0.7 Josh Collmenter ATL 0 2 0 -0.7 Ryan Garton SEA/TB 0 3 1 -1.1 SOURCE: SEAMHEADS.COM

However, from an efficiency standpoint, the best season came not from Knebel or Diaz but from the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen, who finished with a perfect record of 44 goose eggs and no broken eggs. That’s the most-ever goose eggs without a broken egg. The Dodgers used Jansen smartly and lined up his 68.1 innings pitched to coincide with mostly high-leverage situations. He made 15 multi-inning appearances, entered with runners on base 12 times, and often pitched in tied games — all things that closers weren’t doing much of a few years ago. And Jansen generated 6.3 goose wins above replacement (GWAR) in the regular season, the 7th-highest total of all-time.

Kenley Jansen’s season was Goose-toric Highest single-season goose wins above replacement (GWAR) PITCHER YEAR GOOSE EGGS BROKEN EGGS MEHS GWAR Stu Miller 1965 79 7 3 +7.5 Rich Gossage 1975 82 11 8 +6.7 Mariano Rivera 1996 54 6 2 +6.6 Ron Perranoski 1969 79 13 9 +6.6 Troy Percival 1996 47 3 1 +6.5 Willie Hernandez 1984 65 7 7 +6.4 Kenley Jansen 2017 44 0 1 +6.3 Doug Corbett 1980 68 10 3 +6.3 Ted Abernathy 1967 51 3 14 +6.2 Sparky Lyle 1977 66 8 13 +6.1 Sources: Retrosheet, The Baseball GAUGE

Jansen’s also the exception that proves the rule, however; it’s hard to provide all that much value when you pitch only 70 innings or so, which is about how much the best relievers pitch nowadays. After Jansen, the next most-valuable season came from Knebel, who finished with 3.9 GWAR — which ranks just 200th among relief pitching seasons all-time.

If you want a model for a more Gossage-like usage pattern, you need to look no further than … how Jansen was used in the postseason. Jansen appeared in 13 of the Dodgers’ 15 playoff games and threw 16.2 innings. Extrapolated out to a full, 162-game regular season, that would work out to a Mike Marshall-like total of 180 relief innings.

Jansen didn’t keep his perfect streak alive in the playoffs. Instead, he allowed 2 broken eggs to go with 6 goose eggs. He was also used in some situations that we wouldn’t recommend — for instance, to close out an 11-1 lead against the Chicago Cubs in the NLCS. Still, his postseason goose egg pace would extrapolate to 65 goose eggs over a 162-game regular season.

What I’m really advocating for is a hybrid between how pitchers like Jansen are currently used in the regular season and the entirely different way that they’re used in the postseason. The extra off-days the playoffs provide help to enable more creative usage patterns that might not be viable in the regular season. And even with those extra rest days, Jansen may have been overused in not-very-clutch situations in the NLCS and NLDS; perhaps as a result, he was not especially sharp in the World Series. At the same time, he went from throwing 4.7 percent of the Dodgers’ regular season innings to 12.3 percent of their postseason innings — almost a threefold increase. Surely there’s a happy median somewhere in between?But congratulations to Jansen and Knebel, and we’ll resume our hunt for goose eggs next year. In the meantime, you can download detailed data on goose eggs and broken eggs for all pitchers since 1930 here.