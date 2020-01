Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off Sunday in Super Bowl LIV, senior sportswriter Neil Paine looked back through Super Bowl history to see how this game stacks up against previous championships. The strengths and weaknesses of the Chiefs and Niners have plenty of parallels in title-game history. Can the outcomes of Super Bowls past help us predict what will happen this year?

Be sure to follow our Super Bowl live blog during the game Sunday for more analysis.