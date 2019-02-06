How The Spurs Turned It Around

According to our projections, the San Antonio Spurs currently have an 87 percent chance to make their 22nd consecutive playoff appearance. But only two months ago, our projections gave them just a 4 percent chance of making the postseason while they were struggling with new players and a bad defense. In the video above, Chris Herring walks through what’s changed for San Antonio and where things stand for the franchise as we march toward the playoffs.
Tony Chow is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @tonyhkchow
Chris Herring is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight. @herring_nba