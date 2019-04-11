We Used Math To Help LeBron Cast ‘Space Jam 2’

LeBron James is making a sequel to the beloved 1990s film “Space Jam,” but we heard he’s been having a little trouble finding the right co-stars among his fellow NBA standouts. LeBron, we’re here to help. We used our CARMELO projection system to figure out which modern NBA players are the on-court dopplegangers of the original film’s supporting cast: Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson and Muggsy Bogues. That lineup wasn’t enough to beat the Looney Tunes the first time, but maybe a modern iteration could.

The villainous Mr. Swackhammer now has a guide for whose powers to steal in order to run it back against LeBron.