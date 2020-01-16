Do Parties Or Voters Choose Presidential Nominees?

Who really picks our presidential nominees? Sure, most Americans have a chance to go to the polls and vote for their favorite candidate in a primary or caucus. But when it comes down to it, are party elites really pulling the strings?

In this episode of The Primaries Project, we look at historical elections to see who’s ultimately in control of our primary system: the parties or the people.

