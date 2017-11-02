World Series Game 7: Live Coverage

We don’t officially track catcher mound visits, but by my extremely rigorous estimate, this is the 247th time the catcher has come out to chat with his pitcher through the first inning and a half.
If the Astros win tonight, it’ll be the first championship of Carlos Beltran’s career. Beltran, who according to JAWS should probably be a Hall of Famer, is experiencing the worst season of his career. This was the first year in which his OBP dropped below .300. That explains why he is sitting on the bench and not starting for the Astros tonight.
I’m currently on a Virgin Atlantic flight back to New York from London. I can report that most passengers are sleeping, and there seems to be very little interest in the World Series among this crowd.
If McCullers starts next inning by putting someone on, you gotta figure he’s gone, right? The question is who comes in next. Keuchel? Morton? Peacock? Roy Oswalt? Can they see if Mike Scott is available?
Here’s a fun fact: Yu Darvish has allowed seven home runs in his first five career postseason appearances. The only other pitchers to have allowed more are Andy Petttitte, Don Newcombe and Catfish Hunter. I may or may not have included this just so I could say the name Catfish Hunter. Is there a better baseball name than that?
MLB often gets overlooked as the most competitive league, in my opinion, but this is why I love it: This year will mark the 17th straight World Series in which a new champion will be crowned. The Yankees (sorry, Neil) were the last back-to-back winners when they won three straight titles from 1998 to 2000. The longest stretch with no repeat champions before this was 14 years from 1979 to 1992, sandwiched by back-to-back titles by the Yankees from 1977 and 1978 (again, sorry, Neil) and the Blue Jays from 1992 to 1993.
After May, McCullers pitched basically like this.
This World Series has been dogged by allegations of an altered baseball. Specifically, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported that multiple pitchers said the ball felt more slick or slippery than normal. If true, a slicker ball might be expected to impact breaking balls more than fastballs, since they rely on tight grips to spin the ball.
There’s mixed evidence for those charges, but even if they are true, they haven’t dissuaded Lance McCullers from throwing his trademark curveball. He seems to be getting as many whiffs as ever with it, too, suggesting that it’s as healthy as ever. As the game goes on, we’ll see whether McCullers moves away from his main weapon or continues to get good results from it.
I’ve joked before about how much Lance McCullers relies on his knuckle curve — but he throws it a lot. No pitcher in baseball threw that pitch on a higher percentage of his pitches than McCullers this season. (Then again, Justin Turner probably wishes he’d been hit by the K-curve and not a fastball.)
It’s very hard to remember, but Lance McCullers was basically the best pitcher in the American League over the first month, posting a 0.99 ERA in May with a .164 average against.
FiveThirtyEight’s MLB predictions see Lance McCullers as a vastly inferior pitcher to Yu Darvish, and that accounts for quite a bit of the Dodger’s predicted 60 percent chance of victory.
No surprise to see each team’s leadoff hitter — Chris Taylor and George Springer — delivering big early. Both were among MLB’s leaders in leadoff weighted runs created plus this season.
One inning in the books. The Astros hadn’t scored a first-inning run in any postseason road game since the ALDS in Boston, per Sarah Langs of ESPN’s Stats & Information Group.
You might think Game 7 of the World Series is exciting, but how about a Game 8? That actually happened multiple times in the first half of the 20th century. The 1912 World Series, best known for Fred Snodgrass’s dropped fly ball that cost the New York Giants the final game, went eight games because Game 2 was called on account of darkness after 11 innings. Meanwhile, the 1919 (year of the Black Sox scandal) and 1921 affairs went eight games because the series in those seasons were best five out of nine instead of the current best four out of seven.
Last night, Rich Hill really milked the first Gurriel at-bat so the crowd could boo him, repeatedly going to the rosin bag. It’s happening organically tonight with all these foul balls.
A plurality of those interested in baseball, 37 percent, want the Astros to win the World Series, according to a YouGov poll released today. Just 29 percent want the Dodgers to win. Perhaps not surprisingly given where the teams are based (the Astros in Republican-leaning Texas and the Dodgers in Democratic-leaning California), Democrats were evenly split at 33 percent on who they wanted to win. Republicans, though, favored the Astros by a 44 percent to 27 percent margin.
Bellinger rates as an above-average defender, and is one of the few combination 1B/CF. He only made four errors as a first basemen this year.
George Springer has had one heck of a World Series, and his performance has not gone unnoticed. The 28-year-old was the favorite to win the World Series MVP before Game 7, according to OddsShark.com.
The Astros have scored 2 runs this inning (so far) on an error and a “productive out.” During the playoffs and regular season, they led all of baseball in runs scored on either outs or times reached on error with 124.
Dodgers starter Yu Darvish began the game by giving up a double that quickly turned into a run, and he was definitely not sharp in Game 3, allowing four runs in one and two-thirds innings of work. (It’s still unclear how much of this was a result how differences in the baseball itself may have affected his slider.) But we shouldn’t forget how good Darvish has been over his career and how much of an advantage it theoretically is to roll out a pitcher of his caliber for a Game 7. From 2012 to 2014, Darvish was the 10th-best pitcher in baseball according to an average of FanGraphs’ and Baseball-Reference’s wins above replacement metric, and he bounced back from his 2015 elbow injury to post the 19th-most WAR of any pitcher this season. (By comparison, his opponent, Lance McCullers, ranked 83rd, albeit in fewer innings.) For most teams, Darvish would have been a Game 1 ace; having him as their No. 3 guy — and, hence, as their Game 7 starter — is a tremendous privilege for the Dodgers, regardless how shaky he was in his last outing.
If the Dodgers win, not only will they block the Astros from winning their first World Series in franchise history, they’ll also maintain sole possession of another record. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the last team to win its first World Series on the road in a Game 7 was the Brooklyn Dodgers, who blanked the Yankees in 1955.
Right now, eight major league franchises have never won a World Series — but that number may shrink to seven after tonight. The Houston Astros, who entered MLB as the Houston Colt .45s in 1962 as part of the first wave of expansion teams, have existed the second-longest (55 seasons, not counting this one, since it’s not quite over) of any title-less club, trailing only the Texas Rangers. (The Rangers came into existence as the Washington Senators the season before the Colt .45s were born.) Tonight, Houston could become the first team to win its inaugural title since the Anaheim Angels triumphed in 2002.
The Astros’ gathered steam slowly on their path to this World Series shot. They were bad for most of the 1960s, cracking .500 once in their first 10 seasons, and were mostly unremarkable in the ’70s. Behind the pitching of Nolan Ryan and Mike Scott (and some of the most so-bad-they’re-good uniforms in sports history), Houston won a few division titles in the 1980s and even came to the doorstep of the World Series on two occasions. For millennial fans like me, the most memorable Astros teams might have been the ones led by the “Killer B’s” — Craig Biggio, Jeff Bagwell and a rotating cast of B-named third wheels. Those teams won four NL Central crowns and even made the World Series in 2005, where they were swept by the Chicago White Sox.
After that core disintegrated, Houston hired a saber-savvy brain trust led by GM Jeff Luhnow. They also brought to baseball one of the first full-scale “tanking” operations more often seen in pro basketball. The result of all that rebuilding was the mega-talented group of prospects that spurred Sports Illustrated, back in 2014, to make its now-famous “2017 World Series Champs” prediction — a proclamation that got more and more eerily accurate as the schedule played out. The ’Stros hit a new franchise-best Elo rating in mid-July and have been on a mission to end their championship drought just about all season long.
Now, they’re just one win away — granted, a win on the road over another of the best teams in baseball history. But if winning that first championship was easy, Houston would have already done it by now, right?
The Astros’ Lance McCullers is set to face the Dodgers’ Yu Darvish tonight in L.A. to decide the World Series. With everything on the line and Darvish reeling from a tough Game 3 start, it’s likely that each team’s bullpen will play a big role in deciding the outcome. Considering that his bullpen is fatigued and lagging, that’s frightening news for Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.
Roberts has been aggressive with his relief staff since Game 1 of the Series, when he pulled Clayton Kershaw after only 84 pitches. That trend continued even until last night, when he yanked Rich Hill before he got far into a third trip through the order. It’s sound strategy to pull a pitcher before he runs into disaster, but that tactic risks putting a larger workload on the relievers, and that’s exactly what has happened.
Crucial Dodgers bullpen arms are seeing the effects. Kenta Maeda, Kenley Jansen and Brandon Morrow have seen small but potentially meaningful declines in fastball velocity over the last couple of starts relative to earlier in the postseason. Those dips in speed correspond to some ugly outings for each of those pitchers. As recently as Game 5, L.A.’s relievers just looked tired. With the World Series riding on tonight’s game, Dodgers fans will have to hope Jansen and his colleagues have enough gas in the tank to guard a lead.
Los Angeles does have a secret weapon working in its favor: Kershaw could come out of the bullpen to throw a few innings. Kershaw’s playoff record hasn’t always been great, but the notion that Roberts can call upon the greatest pitcher of his generation to record some crucial outs is a profound safety blanket for some worn-out relievers.