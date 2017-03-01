Trump’s First Address To Congress: Live Coverage

I don’t do a lot of policy, but Trump said something about the ACA not working in Kentucky. If we define working as getting people covered, then in no state has the ACA been more successful than in Kentucky. Per Gallup, the uninsured rate dropped more in Kentucky than in any other state since 2013.
Trump called for mandatory paid family leave. That is something Democrats like and Republicans generally consider an unneeded mandate. Paul Ryan didn’t want to clap for it, and only did after the entire room did. As Ryan’s reaction shows, it’ll have a hard time getting through a GOP-controlled Congress.
]Trump calls for childcare. And women’s health. And clean air. And a strong military. And infrastructure. That’s an … interesting combination of policy priorities in one passage.
The “every problem can be solved” riff reminds me of Clinton’s “nothing is wrong with America that can’t be fixed with what’s right with America,” and also Jimmy Carter’s rhetoric about “a government as good as its people.”
Trump mentions support for paid family leave. Right now the U.S. is the only country that lacks paid family leave among 41 nations examined by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. For the most part, Ivanka Trump has lead the initiative to keep child care reform and paid maternity leave on her father’s radar. His initial proposal promised six weeks of paid maternity protection, but that still leaves the U.S. lagging behind many nations. The OECD reports the average length of time for paid maternity leave is 17 weeks.
Hey, remember when Sen. Mark Udall suggested that members of Congress sit at a State of the Union in a bipartisan fashion? He’s not in Congress anymore.
This is a pretty polarized State of the Union.
Allowing insurance to be purchased across state lines sounds like a great idea, and it has been a conservative talking point for decades, but as ever, in reality, it’s complicated. States have long been allowed to permit that kind of legislation, but few have taken advantage of it. That’s because health care is local — there are barriers to setting up networks and making agreements with hospitals. Additionally, this kind of sale undermines the power of states to regulate insurance.
The health care principles Trump is advocating tonight are vague and don’t address many of the core questions in the Obamacare debate. He wants to give states control of Medicaid. But states just want to know how many dollars the feds are giving. And he is not saying.
Trump says requiring people to buy insurance coverage isn’t the right way for Americans. He also says we must help those with pre-existing conditions. Obamacare did the latter by mandating the former. Drafts of replacement bills have been light on the details; it’s not clear how they plan to accomplish both those things.
Trump may be asking Congress to do the impossible — repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) with something that simultaneously provides better health care and more insurance coverage, all at a lower price. Health care policy in the real world is all about tradeoffs, and we’ve yet to see a Republican proposal that would accomplish what Trump is asking for.
When Trump talks about wanting to repeal and replace the American Care Act, keep in mind it’s more popular than it’s ever been. As my colleagues pointed out last week, more Americans now hold a favorable than unfavorable view of it. This could make the ACA harder to repeal and replace.
Trump calls for a “new program of national rebuilding.” This is a rare idea that gets support from Republicans, Democrats and (perhaps most remarkably) economists. He says he wants $1 trillion of infrastructure investment — but be careful with that figure. He isn’t calling for $1 trillion in government spending, per se. Much of the money (it isn’t clear how much) would come in the form of private investment, with government incentives.
Trump quoted Lincoln in his remarks about trade policy. Lincoln references are interesting because Trump doesn’t make many historical references and also because — and this is an oversimplification — 19th-century Republicans (the party Lincoln helped create!) generally favored high tariffs to protect business. These policies were not often popular with workers and farmers.
If we just heard the “immigration” compromise, then I don’t think Trump is going to get Democrats aboard. Pretty much no one on the Democratic side of the aisle stood up when Trump spoke about working with Democrats.
Trump says foreign countries tax U.S. exports, but we don’t tax imports. It isn’t totally clear, but it seems like he’s endorsing a border adjustment tax, under which the U.S. would tax imports but not exports. This idea is very, very complicated and very, very controversial. But it’s a major priority of House Speaker Paul Ryan — and an idea that Trump has previously been skeptical of. If he does embrace it, it would be a major win for Ryan. (But expect a huge fight in Congress.)
That entire section struck me as the most “Trump Republican” so far. The idea that a Republican would be arguing for “fair” and not “free” trade would be almost unthinkable 10 years ago.
There’s our Wisconsin shout-out, Harley-Davidson. The Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly, Robin Vos, is Paul Ryan’s guest at the speech tonight.
Trump promises to “provide massive tax relief for the middle class.” But if is tax plan resembles the one he proposed during the campaign, its benefits will go disproportionately to the rich. And according to at least one analysis, it would raise taxes on some working parents.
Trump pledges to “reduce the tax rate on our companies so they can compete and thrive anywhere.” It’s true that, in theory, U.S. corporate taxes are among the highest in the world. But they don’t actually pay the highest taxes, or anywhere close to it. That’s because the U.S. tax system is riddled with loopholes, which big companies are experts at exploiting.
Pretty much all experts agree that the U.S. should lower its corporate tax rate while at the same time simplifying it so that less income can sneak through the loopholes. But that’s easier said than done — those loopholes have powerful constituencies.
Trump says 93 million Americans are out of the labor force. That’s true, but it’s deeply misleading. That total is for everyone ages 16 and up, meaning it includes retirees, stay-at-home parents, full-time students and the disabled. It’s true that many people left the labor force during the recession and the early stages of the recovery. But there are signs that this trend is now beginning to reverse.
Trump’s remarks are usually interesting in part because he speaks off the cuff and says stuff other pols would not. This is very much a traditional State of the Union speech, bragging about his accomplishments and giving his vision. It may be boring to some. But I’m sure congressional Republicans appreciate it.
Trump is using this opportunity to sell his SCOTUS nominee, Neil Gorsuch. The Senate Judiciary committee hearing will begin March 20th.
To add to Ben’s notes on immigration, it may also be important to note that undocumented immigrants only make up about 5 percent of the U.S. workforce.
In general, Trump’s discussion of immigration is badly outdated. He focuses on immigrants from Mexico, even though more recent immigrants come from Asia. He talks as though immigrants are pouring over the border, even though the total number of undocumented immigrants has shrunk in recent years. But he isn’t alone — the U.S. immigration debate is in many ways stuck in the 1990s.
Trump has given an aggressive defense of his deportation policy and his travel ban, and used the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism.” Again, he should have been taken literally and seriously.
Micah, I doubt Trump sees his more provocative tweets and utterances as doing damage to himself. Yes, they seem to hurt his approval ratings, but he managed to win the nomination and the general election despite saying all the things everyone told him he couldn’t say.