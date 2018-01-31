Folks, I love Poll Bot. We’re going to share a soda afterward.
Remember that closing Gitmo was something Obama campaigned on in 2008 but failed to do in his eight years in office. So it is not surprising that Trump is keeping it open.
Trump pledged “to work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the Earth,” he said. “One year later, I am proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100 percent of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria.” Some clever writing here, more accurate than the falsehoods he tweeted out a month ago. But he is still suggesting that territory was entirely liberated under his direction. It was not.
According to a Pew Research Center poll from April 2017, 46 percent of adults said that if they were preparing the budget for the federal government, they would increase spending for the military. Thirty-two percent would keep it as is, and 20 percent said they would decrease it.
I also agree with Perry that the immigration stuff makes this speech matter. Back in 2016, I wrote about how the election might bring about a recalibration rather than a realignment. The parties’ coalitions would remain the same, but the issue focus would shift. I think this speech is likely to reflect that — Republicans and Democrats already had generally distinct views on immigration, but it was rarely a central issue nationally. This speech hasn’t really said much that’s new, but it illustrates how immigration is likely to be a big point of contention between the parties going forward.
A single reference to Russia in the speech, as a rival “challenging our interests, our economy, and our values.” Not one reference to election interference.
Obama’s policies had a lot to do with the fall of ISIS and the growth of the U.S economy. That said, a normal president would get a lot of credit if these things happened under his or her watch. If Trump would stop tweeting and saying crazy things …
Question 12 was whether the speech would clock in at over President Obama’s average speech time of 63 minutes? The answer is YES. Although it hasn’t officially happened yet, we’re about 60 minutes in now, and there’s still quite a bit of the speech to go, based on prepared remarks. We could wind up at 75 minutes or so and Trump will easily beat Obama’s average.
According to a CBS News poll this month, 19 percent of adults think Trump has made a lot of progress against ISIS, 30 percent think he has made some progress, and 46 percent think he has not made much progress.
There is no stronger issue for Republicans than national defense and the military. Per Gallup, Republicans are trusted more than Democrats by a 22-point margin.
I hope, after this speech, people will stop acting as if Stephen Miller or John Kelly or other people with conservative views on immigration are somehow controlling the president’s immigration views. He believes this stuff!! He just used his first State of the Union to speak about his immigration vision in great detail.
Trump brought up “chain migration,” saying it allowed immigrants to bring nearly unlimited family members to the U.S. Again, it’s far more complicated than that. There are annual limits on how many people can be admitted each year for many immigrant residents and the extended family of U.S. citizens, and the numbers are capped by country, meaning that for family members from Mexico, Philippines and India, for example, it can take 10 to 20 years to get permission to come to the U.S.
This is his second reference to religion tonight.
I think, after the Democrats folded during the shutdown, that the immigration and government funding issues are somewhat decoupled now. I can see government funding being approved but not any kind of immigration bill, since I would argue that Trump’s proposal will be hard for any Democrats to vote for.
According to a Marist poll from last fall, 60 percent of adults think Trump is not doing enough to address the problem of addiction to prescription opioids. Twenty-six percent think he is doing enough.
Interestingly, a Pew Research Center poll showed that by a 10 percentage point margin Democrats were trusted more on drug addiction than Republicans.
What Perry said. I probably should have saved my THIS MATTERS CARD for the more substantive roll-out of his immigration plan, because I think tonight makes it more likely that Trump spends more political capital on immigration, but probably less likely to actually pass a bill, because he’s not offering Democrats all that much either substantively or tonally.
Trump suggested he won’t sign a bill that doesn’t include his four elements, meaning wall funding, new limits on legal immigration, a DACA fix and limits on the visa lottery. Dems will accept the wall. But I think the limits on legal immigration will be a big lift for Dems.
Trump is talking about his immigration plan. He noted that the White House proposal would cover three times as many “Dreamers” as the previous administration did. It’s a little bit more complicated than that — there are a range of bills that would cover a wide range of people, everything from offering no pathway to citizenship to including more than 3 million people. His bill would apply to an estimated 1.8 million. He is referring to the nearly 700,000 who were covered by Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program when Trump ended it, which was enacted by executive order, not law.
According to a January YouGov poll, 39 percent of adults favor a wall on the border between the U.S. and Mexico, 45 percent oppose it, and 16 percent are not sure.
I think this speech matters more than I expected, because I think this immigration section is important. Trump has leaned very hard into his vision of immigration reform. He has used rhetoric that Democrats will hate, like “Americans are Dreamers too.” I think he has hardened the divides on this issue.
I must admit that “here are my four pillars …” isn’t my favorite thing to hear an hour into a speech, even after my hype for the State of the Union this morning.
According to a recent YouGov poll, 11 percent of adults think President Trump cares a lot about the needs and problems of “Dreamers,” 23 percent think he cares about them some, 21 percent think he does not care about them much, and 45 percent think he does not care about them at all. Poll Bot does not have dreams because artificial intelligence is not yet advanced enough. Sigh, Poll Bot dreams of having dreams.
There isn’t an issue that is more polarized by party than building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
Question 2 was whether Trump would promise to build a border wall? The answer is YES. He just referred to “building a great wall on the Southern border.”
Question 1 was whether Trump would “indicate a desire to extend DACA protections as part of an immigration compromise.” The answer is YES. He said that a part of his bipartisan immigration plan would include “a path to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrants who were brought here by their parents at a young age.”
Trump referred to the 1.8 million undocumented immigrants brought here as children, the former recipients of DACA protection from deportation. Here’s Anna’s piece looking more closely at who they are.
One other thing: Trump referenced his commitment to America’s children. One thing that often gets lost in conversations about immigration is how many U.S.-born children have undocumented parents. In 2014, 4.7 million U.S.-born kids lived with unauthorized-immigrant parents.