Powered by LivePress
LIVE
Super Bowl LII is finally here! This year’s NFL championship will pit the league’s greatest-ever dynasty (the New England Patriots) against one of the oldest franchises to never win a Super Bowl (the Philadelphia Eagles). While we all grab food and settle on our couches in front of the action, FiveThirtyEight has assembled its writers and editors (and a few friends) here to chat about the game, second-guess the coaches and dig up all the stats we can furiously query. Let’s get this thing kicked off already!