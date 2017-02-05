Super Bowl LI: Live Coverage

Going back to what Brian wrote earlier, despite these two offensive juggernauts, this game hasn’t produced an enormous amount of points so far. The over/under going into the game was 57, which we’re on pace to undershoot, and that’s with one non-offensive score included in the total (Alford’s pick six).
OK, now for the important stuff: Roger Goodell sweating out a Lady Gaga halftime show during the Trump administration! Last year, the league got more than it bargained for, when a Coldplay show became a Coldplay show featuring Beyonce, which everyone knew just meant a Beyonce show with an opening act. It was unflinchingly pro-black and politically forthright in a way that’s alien to the NFL. This year, it has Gaga, who this week said: “The only statements I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career. I believe in passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and that the spirit of this country is one of love and compassion and kindness. My performance will uphold those philosophies.” Good luck, Roger!
How that Robert Alford pick six happened: The Falcons had more pressure from the edge with a four-man rush that collapsed the pocket around Brady. Julian Edelman ran a drag route across the middle out of a trips formation, but Alford — who was matched up against Edelman at the line of scrimmage — didn’t bite and instead jumped the route when Brady tried to jam the ball to Danny Amendola. Tough.
Although it seems like Brady seldom misses an open receiver the way he overthrew Julian Edelman there, he ranked only 18th-best out of 30 qualified QBs during the regular season, with an 18.2 percent rate of off-target tosses per throw.
Well, Brady is still ahead of Peyton Manning’s worst Super Bowl performance for now. In 2014, Manning’s Broncos went down 36-0 before scoring in Super Bowl XLVIII; Brady’s Pats are only down 21-0 … for the time being.
As Kyle mentioned, in addition to this huge lead, the Falcons get the ball first in the second half. This is bad news for Patriots fans, as Atlanta’s offense has owned the third quarter. They scored a TD on a league-leading 44.4 percent of drives and averaged 3.56 points per drive overall. The Patriots were second in both metrics, but scored TDs on 30.2 percent of drives and averaged 2.42 points.
The Atlanta pick six is huge for obvious enough reasons, but it’s especially big if New England doesn’t score here, because it gives the Falcons a chance at the traditional Patriots double-up, with a score at (basically) the end of the first half and taking the ball to start the second half.
Well, it didn’t take long for this game to get well out of hand. ESPN’s win probability model says that with 2 minutes left in the half, the Falcons are already 97 percent likely to win. That doesn’t mean the game — or the live blog — is over, though. Tom Brady has a habit of sticking around.
That 82-yard pick six was by far the longest of Robert Alford’s career — and more importantly, the second-longest in Super Bowl history.
NE needs to take some risks at this point and get very aggressive, particularly on offense. They’ll need all the time they can get too, so they’ll have to play fast. They can’t wait until the fourth quarter to make a push; that’ll be too late. Look for them to play hurry up, no huddle offense. They’re down 21-0, but they’ll likely need much more than 22 points to win, because Atlanta is the kind of offense that can keep their foot on the pedal. NE might need to score 35 points in the second half.
Rookie Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney did a great job holding his open-field block on an earlier third-down screen to James White. Screens are a classic way of offsetting an aggressive pass rush; the Pats would be smart to keep trying to float passes over the Falcons’ heads.
As many fantasy owners can attest, Devonta Freeman’s big game so far is nothing new — he’s always been capable of big games, and he has 71 yards on six carries so far today. What’s interesting about him, though, is Atlanta’s coaches seem to use him more or less like a microwave scorer in the NBA — they’ll feed him his baseline number of touches, and he might blow up with them, or he might not, but his production isn’t too dependent on his number of touches. Here’s a scatterplot of his touches per game against his yards from scrimmage this season versus other running backs:
Another third-down penalty against the Falcons! During the regular season, they committed only eight penalties on third or fourth down, which tied for ninth-fewest in the league.
The good news for the Patriots is that Tom Brady wins quite a lot even when he faces big deficits. Here’s a somewhat old but still relevant chart from 2014:
Brady also has a knack for winning games despite facing long odds:
The bad news is that most of the time the Patriots make crazy comebacks, they aren’t facing teams as good as the Falcons.
Why not just jump over the line on every kick attempt? Shea McClellin showed one of the reasons it doesn’t always work, even if you time it near-perfectly. Sometimes the refs call it a penalty even when it doesn’t look like it really was.
The Falcons offense is rolling, but I’m most impressed by what they’re doing defensively (which I definitely did NOT expect). Atlanta keeps getting pressure without blitzing, and even though the Falcons gave up the third-most yards after catch in the league during the regular season, C.J. Goodwin made a terrific tackle of James White before the sticks on third down during the Patriots’ previous possession.
Pats fans: To borrow a phrase from Aaron Rodgers, R-E-L-A-X. The offense has stalled early, setting up a two-touchdown Falcons lead, which is admittedly a worst-plausible-case scenario (barring a Broncos/Seahawks-style meltdown). But there’s a lot of time left for Tom Brady, and it’s still one play away from being a one-score game.
Before the game, we wrote about how Julio Jones’s mix of size, speed and technique made him nigh-uncoverable. With 60 yards already tonight, he’s been showing the Patriots exactly how tough an assignment he is, even though they’ve frequently double-teamed him.
The Falcons just forced a fourth down with the Pats in an obvious passing formation by rushing three and dropping eight into coverage. The Falcons did this on just 9.4 percent of third downs this year but seem committed to not pulling defenders out of coverage to try to pressure Brady.
Another great third-down stop for the Falcons defense. It wasn’t an area where they excelled during the season: Atlanta ranked seventh-worst in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert 42 percent of the time.
Atlanta scoring the game’s first points is a great early indicator. Over the course of the regular season and playoffs, per Tribune Media, the Falcons are 9-1 when they’ve scored first, but just 4-4 when scoring second. Falcons’ coach Dan Quinn’s aggressive defense is at its best when playing with a lead; the Patriots don’t want to be in catch-up mode for too long.
Devonta Freeman is no stranger to the end zone. Only two runners had more rushing TDs over the past two seasons than Freeman’s 22 scores. (One was LeGarrette Blount, whose fumble set up the Falcons’ scoring drive.)
The salty Pats veterans were supposed to show up better prepared to play their best than the doe-eyed youngsters from Atlanta. But second-round rookie Deion Jones executed a picture-perfect strip of LeGarrette Blount at a crucial moment on the Pats’ last drive. Jones, an undersized, athletic ‘tweener, led the Falcons in tackling during the regular season despite starting only 13 games. His playmaking instincts apparently haven’t been overwhelmed by the moment.
The Patriots have only been held scoreless in a first quarter twice this season — against the Bills in Week 4, their last game without Brady, and in Week 12 against the Jets, a game they won 22-17. The Falcons have given up 6.1 yards per play, however, which is more than the Pats’ season average.
How rare was that LeGarrette Blount fumble? Among RBs with at least 500 carries over the past three years, only one — Alfred Morris — had fewer fumbles than Blount’s four miscues.
LeGarrette Blount is the closest the Pats have had to a feature running back in a long time. His 299 carries during the regular season were the second-most by a Patriots RB in the Belichick era, trailing only Corey Dillon in 2004. It also broke a stretch where only one Pats RB (Stevan Ridley in 2012) had 250 carries in a season in 12 years. And … just as I wrote that he fumbled!
Big cheers in the stadium celebrating the accomplishments of NASA and its astronauts during that last commercial break. Bigger cheers for former Houston Rocket Dikembe Mutombo on the jumbotron.