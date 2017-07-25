Senate Health Care Vote: Live Coverage

We’re getting live shots now of McCain entering the Senate building. Looks like we’re pretty close to getting all the Republican votes in here — feels like a very dramatic last few minutes of a movie about … Senate votes. Imagine this with a staccato movie score and you’ve got the soundtrack to Senate reporters’ brains.
More on Ron Johnson. I have heard there is tension between him and McConnell because the party effectively wrote off Johnson in 2016, when he was running against a strong candidate (Russ Feingold, who had been the senator there before) in a state that everyone assumed Democrats would carry in a presidential year (Wisconsin.) Trump won there, of course, but so did Johnson. This would be some revenge.
It appears that Johnson is a bit of a last-minute mystery vote here. He’s certainly been angry with McConnell of late. He recently told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that the way the leader was proceeding the health care bill was a “breach of trust.”
Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson is the other Republican who hasn’t yet voted, along with McCain. Usually a fairly reliable GOP vote, he’s been something of a wild card throughout the health care debate and has expressed public annoyance with some of McConnell’s tactics. So we probably shouldn’t make too many assumptions about what he’ll decide.
We took a show of hands in the FiveThirtyEight newsroom: Eight of us (me included) thought McCain would vote for the motion to proceed, while two people (whose names I won’t disclose unless they’re right) claimed he’d pull off the “greatest troll job ever” and vote no.
To follow up on Clare’s point, Heller is putting his re-election bid at risk by voting to proceed. Democrats already have a high-quality challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen, to take on Heller in Nevada. A Public Policy Polling survey last month showed Heller trailing her 42 percent to 41 percent. Given that he’s the only Senate Republican up for re-election who is running in a state won by Hillary Clinton, it is highly likely that Democrats will spend a lot of money to defeat Heller. That may make the difference for a seat that Heller won by just a point in 2012.
With Collins and Murkowski both expected to vote no, it looks like McCain’s vote will indeed be vital on the motion to proceed. McCain is returning to the Senate today from Arizona. Although McCain hasn’t disclosed his vote yet, most reporting presumes he’ll vote “yes” on the motion to proceed. Either way, the vote will be a major part of his legacy — one that has involved bucking Trump more often in recent weeks, but maybe not today.
Republicans can afford to lose two votes on the motion to proceed. With Collins and Murkowski voting “no,” they have no margin for error. But it was widely assumed that if he had the rest of the votes, McConnell would essentially give one senator (besides Collins) dispensation to vote “no.” Barring surprises — still very possible — it looks like Murkowski was the designated second “no.”
The vote has begun. Lee, a holdout, has reportedly vote “yes” on motion to proceed.
For those of you who don’t have the pleasure of watching this vote on TV, McConnell was interrupted by protesters in the Senate chamber chanting, “Kill the bill, don’t kill us” and “shame.” Took a little while to clear them out.
Reminder that what’s being voted on in the Senate is a motion to proceed to amend a Senate bill. This is not the final vote on a bill, though it is a crucial step in the process. Several senators who had previously said they would not vote to proceed appear poised to vote yes.
Dean Heller’s decision to vote “yes” on the motion to proceed comes after a period of high drama and intrigue (for politics) involving the senator from Nevada. Heller is up for reelection in 2018 in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016. Nevada was also a state that chose to expand Medicaid, meaning that its residents would be adversely affected if some of the proposed cuts to the entitlement were enacted.
Heller has waffled on his healthcare stance, but Trump in recent days put pressure on him, not least of all in a televised strong-arming during a Senate lunch. But Heller has also faced pressure from wealthy Republican donors in his state, like casino magnate Steve Wynn who had promised to support a Heller primary challenger.
From our list of 10 key members, here’s the vote count as of now. Remember, if three Republicans vote no the motion to proceed fails. Right now, there is only one confirmed “no.”
No: Collins.
Yes: Capito, Cruz, Heller, Portman, Paul.
No comment yet: Johnson, Moran, Murkowski, Lee.
So there are still four people who have not taken a position. But every member who has announced a position today has been in favor of the motion to proceed. It’s looking very good for Senate Republican leaders and President Trump.
In reading Heller’s statement for why he’d support for the motion to proceed — part of a series of shifting positions that Heller has taken on health care — I was struck by how confusing all of it must be to voters who aren’t following the debate very carefully.
In general, confusion is something you want to avoid with voters, especially on matters like health care where voters are inherently nervous about changes from the status quo. If the GOP considers some very severe bills — such as a full repeal of Obamacare — before eventually passing a more moderate one, voters will be further confused, especially given that many members of Congress will have indicated their support for one of the more severe bills at various points in the months-long debate. I wouldn’t expect Republicans to get all that much benefit of the doubt from voters, in other words, given how the process has gone down.
What’s not included in the so-called “skinny” bill approach that’s likely to make it through the motion to proceed today are the massive changes to Medicaid that have been the cause of much concern for many moderate Republican senators. It’s unclear what might be proposed during the amendment process when it comes to Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for the poor, even though it’s one of the most consequential, and controversial, aspects of the Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare. A bill passed by the House in May, as well as all the iterations of repeal bills from the Senate, would peel back the Medicaid expansion that happened under Obamacare, which opened up the program to everyone earning up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line (states could choose whether to expand).
But most of the proposals also made changes to the parts of the program that existed before the ACA, the parts that cover children, pregnant women, people with disabilities and older adults in need of long-term care. Both changes have been controversial among moderate Republicans, who are concerned that they will hurt people currently in the program.
Seems like some stuff is developing over lunch. We’ve now got news that both Rob Portman and Dean Heller are yes votes on this motion to proceed, the first vote that the Senate will need to take in order to make everything else happen.
We have a general sense of who is most opposed to the Obamacare repeal. There’s a group whose concerns have been largely from the left, that the legislation is too conservative, particularly in cutting Medicaid: Maine’s Susan Collins, West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito, Nevada’s Dean Heller, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Kansas’ Jerry Moran and Ohio’s Rob Portman. There’s a smaller bloc with objections from the right. These members have in some ways suggested that the legislation is insufficiently conservative, leaving too much of Obamacare in place: Texas’s Ted Cruz, Wisconsin’s Ron Johnson, Utah’s Mike Lee and Kentucky’s Rand Paul.
That’s 10 of the 52 Republican senators. For this motion to proceed to be adopted, eight of these 10 need to back it. But it’s probably a misunderstanding to say that for this motion to fail, only three people need to oppose it. That is technically true, of course. But the safest course for these members is to go along with GOP Senate leadership and the Republican president. Sure, this bill is very unpopular, as Harry pointed out below. Sure, they may not like it, policy-wise. But many of these members are not well-known; I don’t think I knew what Moran looked like before he emerged as a critic of this legislation, and he has been in the Senate since 2012. Being one of the three people to vote down the process to start Obamacare repeal would be a bold move for these senators, potentially redefining their careers. And they may not want to be that bold.
There is safety in numbers. If most or all of this 10 voted no, they would not be part of a tiny bloc that killed the Republican Party’s dream. So I”m suspecting today’s vote to be either 50 or 51 members voting to proceed or 43-45 doing so, meaning that a large bloc joined together in rejecting this. Look for pairings: Lee and Moran released a joint statement opposing one of the earlier versions of this legislation, Capito and Portman have both been arguing that the Medicaid cuts could hurt their states in fighting opioid abuse. It’s a good sign for Republicans that Paul has already said he will vote yes on this motion, which could mean that Lee and Johnson, two of the conservative critics of this legislation, are headed in the same direction.
If Republicans pass a health care bill, they’ll be doing so against public opinion.
Amazingly, in every poll conducted since the beginning of May, more Americans have had an unfavorable view of the succession of GOP health care bills than have had a favorable view of them. By comparison, a plurality of Americans have had a favorable view of the ACA in almost every survey conducted over the same period.
Of course, the ACA wasn’t originally all that popular. There are some individual polls now that have the Republican health care bill more popular than the low point for the ACA. Still, as my colleague Perry has previously pointed out, the average net favorability rating of the ACA has always been higher than the average net favorability of the various Republican health care bills.
We don’t know what the electoral consequences will be if the Republicans pass their health care bill. The midterm elections are still over a year away. But common sense suggests that passing a highly unpopular bill will probably hurt Republican chances next year. Polling shows that voters would be more likely to vote to oust a member of Congress if they vote for the Republican bill. A study by Brendan Nyhan, John Sides and Eric McGhee also demonstrates that passing the ACA (which was more popular than the Republican bill is now but still pretty unpopular) cost Democrats about 20 House seats in the 2010 midterm elections.
This isn’t entirely clear.
Though the Senate has debated a variety of bills since early May, they appear to be preparing to vote on three bills.
The most likely to pass is a narrow repeal (currently being referred to as a “skinny” bill) that would end three provisions of the Affordable Care Act: 1. The individual mandate that most people have insurance coverage or pay a fine, 2. The mandate that most employers provide coverage to full-time employers, and 3. The tax on medical devices.
The Congressional Budget Office, which provides official analysis for Congress, has previously estimated that ending the individual mandate will add 15 million people to the number of uninsured, and raise premiums for people buying insurance on the private market by 20 percent. And then there’s the problem that it may not meet Senate reconciliation rules.
There are also two other bills that will likely come up for a vote today. First is an updated version of a bill that passed the House and Senate in 2015 and was vetoed by then-President Barack Obama, which repeals parts of the Affordable Care Act; second is a version of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the bill the Senate has been working on in recent months. Neither appears to have the support necessary within the GOP to proceed past today, but parts of them could come back later during the amendment process.
Anna, thanks for the guide to Senate procedure, which many of us are learning on the fly. One thing that may not be obvious to people who haven’t followed these votes in the past is that the “final amendment” that McConnell may introduce in Step 4 isn’t really an “amendment” in the traditional sense. It’s the bill.
Here’s how this works: During the “vote-o-rama” (Step 2), senators will introduce and vote on dozens of amendments in rapid succession. When that wraps up, McConnell will have the option of introducing an amendment that will wipe away all the previous amendments and replace them with whatever he decides should be in the final bill. That’s what the Senate would actually vote on in Step 5. (Even that bill may not be truly final — the House and Senate could still make changes in a conference committee, if the House doesn’t just pass the Senate bill.)
So why bother with the vote-o-rama at all? The answer is partly politics: Many of the amendments will exist primarily to force members of the other party to cast politically damaging votes. But the votes on the amendments will also give McConnell crucial intelligence on what provisions could make it through the Senate. So pay attention to the amendments for a hint of what will be in the final bill.
Oh, and one final reminder: None of this will happen at all if the motion-to-proceed fails.