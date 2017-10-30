The Manafort And Gates Indictments: Live Coverage

Micah, I don’t know that Papadopoulos is the biggest news, but I will say that it gives administration defenders less of an out. When it was just Manafort and Gates, you could say it had nothing to do with the campaign. That line of defense is now taken off the table.
There’s no way you’re getting me to commit to “biggest news of the day” before noon.
Question for the group: Is the Papadopoulos news the biggest news of the day?
We are recording the FiveThirtyEight politics podcast at noon today. First off, I’d just like to note that we appreciate it when big news breaks a few hours before we record. Anyway, I’ll ask you live blog readers the question I’m planning to ask of the group:
If, in the history books published 50 years from now, the Trump era is written up in two paragraphs, does today get a mention? Let me know in the comments or on Twitter.
And keep your eye out for our episode in time for your (East Coast) commute home.
The document with the list of charges against Papadopoulos includes a direct reference to the president of the United States. Page 4 of that document notes, “On or about March 21, 2016, the Campaign told The Washington Post that defendant PAPADOPOULOS was one of five named foreign policy advisers for the Campaign.” (The capitalizations are from the document.) Declaring that “the campaign” named Papadopoulos was polite of Mueller’s team. Trump himself named Papadopoulos in that interview. That sentence, as far as I can tell, is the most direct reference to the president in the charges against Gates, Manafort and Papadopoulos that emerged publicly today.
The Papadopoulos news changes my sense of the Manafort/Gates indictment. Especially since, as Perry said, it didn’t necessarily have to be released today.
That it was released today could be read as a “tell” from Mueller — a reminder to reporters, the White House, and everyone else interested in the story that the focus of his investigation ultimately is on Trump/Russia collusion. And that Mueller is looking for different ways into the case. On the one hand, you have a peripheral figure (Papadopoulos) who seems to be really, really interested in engineering collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. On the other hand, you have a major figure (Manafort) who’s up to a lot of shady, Russia-related stuff, but there’s been no allegation of collusion yet. So there are some interesting ingredients — but maybe they haven’t congealed into anything quite yet.
Still, the Papadopoulos news makes it seem more like Manafort is the means to an end for Mueller — and that the end is Trump and the 2016 campaign, not Manafort himself. It also seems quite possible that Mueller is still actively searching for evidence of high-level collusion, and that having Manafort and Gates in custody could help him to find it.
The plea agreement with Papadopoulos is here, and it includes this language, “the Government agrees to bring to the Court’s attention at sentencing the defendant’s efforts to cooperate with the Government, on the condition that your client continues to respond and provide information regarding any and all matters as to which the Government deems relevant.”
You may not know much about George Papadopoulos. But in a March 2016 interview with The Washington Post, Trump named five people advising him on foreign policy. Papadopoulos was one of them.
“Walid Phares, who you probably know, PhD, adviser to the House of Representatives caucus, and counter-terrorism expert; Carter Page, PhD; George Papadopoulos, he’s an energy and oil consultant, excellent guy; the Honorable Joe Schmitz, [former] inspector general at the Department of Defense; [retired] Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg; and I have quite a few more. But that’s a group of some of the people that we are dealing with. We have many other people in different aspects of what we do, but that’s a representative group.”
The Gates/Manafort indictments did not directly address the 2016 election. But there is another document that emerged publicly today that does address the 2016 election and Russia. George Papadopoulos, who was a foreign policy adviser on the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal investigators. The plea agreement is signed by Papadopoulos and Mueller. It is dated Oct. 5, so it is not totally clear why it came out today. But this is significant, because Papadopoulos was involved in the campaign’s Russia policy for a time. Here is the indictment.
Trump is probably making the smart (and perhaps only conceivable) political play by trying to distract from the Manafort indictment. While I noted earlier that most voters don’t want Trump to fire Mueller (and most Americans have confidence that he can conduct a fair investigation), many Americans are generally suspicious of these investigations. While not mentioning Manafort specifically, a new SurveyMonkey poll found that 44 percent of Americans think the allegations that Trump campaign advisers had “improper contact with Russian government officials during the campaign” are more of a distraction than a “serious issue that should be part of any investigation.” This includes 82 percent of Republicans. Which means this may be Trump’s best chance at rallying his base.
The first charge against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates — “conspiracy against the United States” — sounds dramatic, but it has a relatively straightforward explanation. It means that Manafort and Gates agreed to commit the illegal acts outlined in the rest of the indictment — i.e., violating foreign lobbying laws and misrepresenting their activities to the Department of Justice.
Conspiracy is a separate crime from the other offenses that Manafort and Gates are being charged with, and people can be convicted of conspiracy even if they don’t actually go on to commit the relevant offenses. There are dozens of conspiracy statutes on the books that involve specific illegal activities (which is why the second charge against Manafort and Gates is conspiracy to launder money). Members of the conspiracy can also be held liable for the illegal actions of other conspiracy members, which means that conspiracy charges can be used to turn defendants against each other.
The punishment for conspiracy against the United States is a fine or imprisonment for up to five years. The most common conspiracies involve fraud or drug trafficking — examples of people who have been convicted of various kinds of federal conspiracies include one of the men who planned 9/11 and several Enron executives.
Political betting markets — which are sometimes sort of dumb but are nevertheless fairly good ways to gauge the conventional wisdom — are fairly neutral on today’s news, at least in terms of its ultimate effect on Trump. They show Trump with a 50 percent chance of leaving office early, which is high (maybe too high?) but essentially unchanged from a week ago.
That doesn’t necessarily mean the indictments of Manafort and Gates and newsless, but it could mean that the good and bad news roughly cancel each other out, from Trump’s perspective.
On the plus side for Trump, as we’ve noted, there really isn’t very much in the indictment that’s directly related to the 2016 campaign, or to Russian attempts to interfere with the election. That’s a big, big deal.
But on the minus side for Trump, Manafort is a relatively major figure — not as close to the president as, say, Jared Kushner — but as Trump’s former campaign chair, Manafort is not some peripheral figure like Carter Page either. The charges are serious on their own terms — serious enough that Republicans ought to be careful about saying that this is a “wild goose chase,” etc. (not that they necessarily will be). And perhaps most importantly, they show that Mueller is taking a pretty wide and aggressive scope in his investigation — and the charges could give him leverage over Manafort, who might then be willing to provide dirt on things that are more directly related to Trump and the 2016 campaign.
About an hour after the indictment news broke, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office put out a press release — on tax reform. The speaker will be appearing on two radio shows in his home state of Wisconsin, the email says, but no mention is made of this morning’s big news.
So far, my inbox includes lots of statements from Democratic lawmakers but few from Republicans. This is not surprising. I assume congressional Republicans will try to avoid talking about these indictments as much as possible. They don’t want to be in a position where they feel like they have to defend Manafort or downplay a fairly long list of charges.
Thanks to months of great reporting from CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets, we’ve known for a while that of the people in Trump’s circle, Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort were in the most and clearest legal jeopardy. One of those two was indicted today, and I would not be surprised if the other, Flynn, soon faces charges as well.
What we don’t know — and what I’m guessing we won’t until indictments are handed out, since Mueller is not speaking publicly — is how Mueller is investigating the allegations of collusion with Russia. It’s been pretty clear for months that Manafort might be charged with tax crimes and making false statements to federal officials. (I should emphasize: Manafort is innocent until proven guilty.) Does Manafort being charged today, with this set of crimes that are election-adjacent but not directly about the election, mean that he won’t be charged with anything directly tied to the election in the future? If so, that’s big. It means that one of the two Trump figures who were most obviously in legal jeopardy has been charged without those charges necessarily advancing our knowledge of the Trump/Russia/2016 issues very much.
It’s important to emphasize that Mueller appears to be investigating clear, obvious crimes. Collusion or coordination with a foreign government during a presidential election is not a crime that people are regularly sent to jail for. Tax fraud is.
Mueller could indict Flynn, like Manafort, on more traditional charges. (Flynn may not have properly registered as a foreign agent for some of his lobbying work.) And Mueller might not indict anyone else.
I think I have been assuming that the Mueller probe would give a fuller picture of what exactly happened in 2016 between Russian figures and the Trump campaign. But today’s indictment suggests that the investigation may not end up answering those questions. And if we’re relying on Congress to answer them, we may not ever get the answers, since the congressional committees in charge of Russia probes are riven by partisan divides.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi seems to be using the Manafort and Gates indictments to argue for a broader investigation into possible Russian influence into the 2016 election. Her statement, as you can read below, does not mention the specific charges brought against either Manafort or Gates. Rather, she says that the several investigations already underway are not enough.
“Even with an accelerating Special Counsel investigation inside the Justice Department, and investigations inside the Republican Congress, we still need an outside, fully independent investigation to expose Russia’s meddling in our election and the involvement of Trump officials. Defending the integrity of our democracy demands that Congress look forward to counter Russian aggression and prevent future meddling with our elections.”
Perry, there’s obviously going to be some disagreement today — and we’ll await further reporting — about whether the charges against Manafort and Gates qualify as “Trump-related” and what that means, exactly. My initial reaction, as you saw a little while ago, is the same as yours: that they don’t really come all that close to the bullseye from a Trump/2016/Russian collusion standpoint. Of course, this could be the predicate for something later on. But I don’t think today will be the best litmus test to gauge how people might react to collusion or obstruction charges later on. Almost no matter who you are, you can argue for just taking a wait-and-see approach.
The indictment and its 12 counts against Gates and Manafort is quite extensive. It’s hard to see those two emerging from this without some kind of criminal conviction.
But in my first two glances through the 31 pages of the indictment, I didn’t see any direct references to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign or to the president himself. That is big, in terms of the politics here. Trump is not really implicated in this indictment, beyond having hired two people for top campaign jobs who at best had major ethics issues and at worst committed a bunch of crimes. That is not nothing. But there is little about Trump and collusion with Russians here.
Obviously we’ll be closely watching special counsel Robert Mueller and President Donald Trump. But as this drama unfolds, Perry Bacon says we should also be paying close attention to the reactions of these other players:
- Rob Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller
- Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan
- North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr
- The leading Republican men on Trump and Russia: Mike Conaway, Bob Goodlatte, Trey Gowdy, Chuck Grassley, Devin Nunes and Thomas Rooney
- The anti-Trump wing of the GOP — both inside and outside the Senate
- Pro-Mueller GOP senators
- Other Republicans in Congress
- Democrats
The White House has really ramped up its criticism of Mueller’s investigation lately. Some have even suggested that Trump may try to fire Mueller. But with the first charges in his investigation now filed, polling suggests firing Mueller be a mistake.
Back in July, 69 percent of voters said that firing Mueller would constitute an abuse of power by Trump, according to a Quinnipiac University survey. Even 37 percent of Republicans agreed. In August, 58 percent of Americans said in a CBS News poll that Mueller would be able to conduct a “fair investigation” into “Russia and the Trump campaign” compared to just 27 who said he would not. A plurality of Democrats, Republicans and independents agreed that he would be able to.
Obviously, these numbers could shift if Republicans and Trump try to polarize the issue. For now, however, Mueller has the faith of the American people.
It’s not unreasonable to imagine that most of the reaction to this morning’s news will be framed in partisan terms. This dynamic already emerged over the weekend, as Team Red and Team Blue had plenty of time to argue on Twitter and TV. But to put this development into a partisan framework misses a lot of its significance. The purpose of the executive branch is ultimately to enforce the laws and protect the Constitution. Evidence that this branch might be compromised has the potential to be really destabilizing.
Now that we know it’s Manafort, who once served as Trump’s campaign chairman, this obviously revives the narrative of Russia meddling in the election.
In other words, the news this morning, if indirectly, formally calls into question two of the fundamental institutions of U.S. democracy: the presidency and the electoral process. Furthermore, these are among the things for which the Constitution provides the least recourse. Because the president is ultimately responsible for executing laws (and legal decisions), the ability to check him relies on Congress’ willingness and ability to act. Accordingly, one big question has been floating in the air for some time: How would Republicans in Congress react if Trump ordered Mueller’s firing? And as I pointed out earlier in the summer, the Constitution offers very little in the way of addressing a problematic national election.
This whole controversy may test how well the political system can protect the Constitution, because it’s not likely to be a case where the Constitution can return the favor.
I’m not a lawyer, but the charges against Manafort and Gates — just released here — all appear related to crimes such as money laundering and failure to register as foreign agents. While these are very serious charges, it’s not obvious how much they have to do with Trump or the 2016 campaign.
We still don’t know exactly what the charges are against Gates or Manafort. But as of early Monday morning, here’s what has already changed about this story from what we knew over the weekend:
- This is an indictment of a big player in TrumpWorld, not a lower-level figure, as I had thought might be the case. Manafort was the campaign chairman during the time when Trump officially secured the GOP nomination. He ran Trump’s delegate operations before and during the GOP convention, helping make sure the party establishment didn’t try to take the nomination from Trump.
- I didn’t know who Rick Gates was until this morning. But I think it really matters that two people were indicted, not just one. This make this probe seem even more serious. And Gates was also a senior official on Trump’s 2016 campaign.
What we don’t know, of course, is also very important: What the actual charges are. Are they related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election or something like tax fraud that is not necessarily tied to the election? What’s in the text of the indictment? And does that indictment make any references to President Trump? Those are some of the major questions we’ll be following here as the day goes on.
Grab some coffee, because today’s going to be a crazy day.
Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, and Manafort’s former business partner Rick Gates were told to surrender to federal authorities as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and its ties to Russia, The New York Times reported this morning.
The indictment itself will be unsealed later today, CNN reports.
The news is not really a surprise. CNN, Reuters and NBC News had reported last week that a federal grand jury had approved charges and that indictments were likely to come as soon as today. If you’d listed odds on who would be taken into custody first, Manafort — whose home was raided this summer as part of the investigation — would surely be near the top of the list.
Nonetheless, the event will — obviously — trigger major political repercussions. This is by far the most serious and substantive step in the Mueller investigation to date, and we’ll want to see how Trump, Republicans and Democrats react to the charges. So we’ll be following the news all day on this live blog — thank you for joining us.