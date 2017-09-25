Senate Health Care Debate: Updating Coverage

More from the Senate Finance Committee’s Graham-Cassidy hearing: If you were looking to prove the thesis that “all politics is identity politics,” this hearing might back you up.
Funds for Medicaid would be cut in Graham-Cassidy, and Planned Parenthood would be barred from being paid by the federal government for any services it provides Medicaid recipients. (Medicaid recipients are disproportionately non-white, and Planned Parenthood largely serves women.)
But all 14 of the Republican members of the Senate Finance Committee are men. All but one (South Carolina’s Tim Scott) are white. Republicans brought in three others, including Graham, to defend legislation, and they were also white men. Three of the 12 Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee are women, as were three of the four Democratic-leaning witnesses, including Mazie Hirono, who is Asian-American.
The Senate Finance Committee is still holding its hearing on the Cassidy-Graham health care bill (the only hearing on the bill Congress is set to hold). What will probably get the most coverage happened before the session really started: people crowded into the hearing room, many in wheelchairs, shouting “No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty.”
But something else has struck me …
Senators don’t often testify at Senate hearings. But Lindsey Graham of South Carolina gave a fiery defense of the bill he co-wrote, with Democrat Mazie Hirono of Hawaii then testifying against it. She spoke about being diagnosed with kidney cancer and suggested that this legislation would not do enough to help cancer victims like herself.
Senators, at least in my experience, almost never testify in front of committees on which they sit. But Bill Cassidy of Louisiana opted to leave the dais and instead defend his bill, taking questions from his fellow senators.
You probably don’t care about Senate traditions. But Cassidy and Graham’s aggressive defense of this bill and the need to get rid of Obamacare made me think that this fight probably won’t be over even if this bill fails, and even after the Sept. 30 deadline for the 2017 reconciliation bill. Republicans could try to use the 2018 reconciliation bill to repeal health care too — it’s just hard to see them not keeping the door open for another attempt at Obamacare repeal.
It’s not just that Republican activists want to repeal Obamacare. Or that President Trump wants to sign something called “repeal and replace.” Republican members of Congress, I think, are convinced that they must end Obamacare because it is a truly flawed law.
Like Perry said, there’s a lot going on in the revised version of the Graham-Cassidy bill that was leaked to some press Sunday night (an even newer version was released Monday morning). There’s a lot of complicated stuff in there that health policy analysts and legal experts are still trying to sort out. And these aren’t mere details — they include questions about how and to what extent states can waive insurance regulations that protect people with pre-existing conditions from being priced out of coverage. It’s also likely that more changes to the bill will be announced throughout the week.
Still, while those things are sorted out, there are some things we do know about the legislation. To elaborate a bit on what Perry said, the way the bill stands now it …
- … effectively gets rid of the mandates that most people have insurance and that most businesses offer insurance to employers by getting rid of the fines attached.
- … ends Medicaid expansion (which covers everyone earning below 138 percent of the federal poverty line in states that chose to expand).
- … ends the subsidy system for people buying insurance on the private Obamacare marketplaces.
- … replaces Medicaid expansion and subsidies with lump sums of money (called block grants) for which states can apply. That funding will generally be less than current funding for states that expanded Medicaid, like New York and California, and more for states that did not — though there are some notable exceptions, and there are no official or even independent estimates yet.
- … gives states just two years to figure out what to do with that money, and also set up whatever system they decide on. States could do a variety of things, like help people with pre-existing conditions buy insurance, or help people with low-incomes pay for coverage.
- … allows states to get rid of many regulations on insurers. They could allow insurers to charge people with pre-existing conditions more, or get rid of limits on deductibles. They could also waive the requirement that insurers cover a comprehensive set of different services, allowing companies to sell skimpier plans.
- … it puts the remaining parts of Medicaid — which primarily covers people with disabilities, pregnant women, children and the elderly — on a budget. Avalere, a DC consulting firm, estimates that the states would receive about $120 billion less for Medicaid from 2020 to 2026.
- … prevents federal funding to Planned Parenthood for a year.
- … opens up $10 million and $15 million dollars in 2019 and 2020 respectively to help stabilize insurance markets.
States that took advantage of Medicaid’s expansion under Obamacare have far more to lose if the program sees deep cuts. In West Virginia, for one, enrollment increased 13 percentage points from 2013 to 2016.
Just how confusing has this latest GOP repeal process been? Well, America, we apparently can’t even spell the name of one of the authors of the bill. For a period Monday afternoon, #GrahamCasiddy was trending in the Washington, D.C. area. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut made the mistake.
As did Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York.
Who else? Sens. Chris Coons and Ben Cardin, NPR, Manu Raju … oh, and we did too.
The health care debate is sometimes hard to follow, in part, because the debate about Graham-Cassidy is unfolding amid a longer-term debate about Obamacare. So, we’ll pop into this live blog over the next few days with charts about the Graham-Cassidy bill itself, but also on the effects of Obamacare. The chart above, for example, shows the estimated change in the uninsured population by state. Between 2013 and 2016, the share of uninsured people decreased in every state, primarily as a result of the Affordable Care Act. The national share fell from 14.5 percent to 8.6 percent.
So we know some basics about Graham-Cassidy and what to expect this week (as laid out below), but what don’t we know? Well, a lot … We don’t know …
- … exactly what will be in the final version of Graham-Cassidy, both because reluctant senators might request changes and because the Senate parliamentarian might determine that parts of the legislation violate reconciliation rules and must be stripped from the bill.
- … the bill’s precise effects on Americans. The Congressional Budget Office has already said that it cannot complete a full, comprehensive report on this legislation — one that estimates how many people will be insured if it is enacted and whether premiums will go up or down — before Sept. 30. That is, in part, because the bill is difficult to evaluate; the budget office has to predict what states will do with their newfound freedom under this law.
- … if or when the legislation will be voted on. Republican leaders in the Senate may choose not to schedule a vote if they don’t think it will pass.
- … how that vote, if it happens, might go.
Generally, all of the 48 Democrats or independents who vote with Democrats are expected to oppose this legislation. So three Republican “no” votes would kill it. John McCain of Arizona has already said that he will vote against Graham-Cassidy. Susan Collins of Maine, Ted Cruz of Texas, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky are in the highly skeptical column.
So it’s hard to see this bill passing this week. But we’re not sure whether Graham-Cassidy will fail, and even if it is defeated, how it fails is likely to be interesting.
The sole congressional hearing for Graham-Cassidy was scheduled for 2 p.m. today. It was turned into … wow. I’m watching on C-SPAN as people, mostly in wheelchairs, chant, “No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty.” And Capitol Hill police officers are removing them from the room.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch left the room briefly while police escorted people out.
The shouting of “no cuts to Medicaid” from people outside the room is so loud that you can hear them even as Hatch speaks into the microphone.
“Let’s have a civil discussion,” Hatch said.
As I mentioned, there are a bunch of ways the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare could end this week. There’s still a lot we don’t know. We do know some things, however. For now, I’ll stick with the general principles of Graham-Cassidy — rather than going into the details — because Republican senators unveiled a series of changes on Sunday night to court more support and analysts are still trying to figure out exactly how the latest changes will affect both consumers and states. Senate Republicans, moreover, seem open to making more changes to the legislation in an effort to woo members who are still leery of it.
We know that Republicans have a piece of legislation that would take most of the money given to people and states under Obamacare’s fairly precise rules and give those dollars to states with very few rules, letting the states figure out how to spend it. The legislation would also cut Medicaid spending by tens of billions of dollars, so there would be fewer dollars overall.
Even with the latest changes to the bill (designed to make it a better deal for red states represented by key GOP senators), Graham-Cassidy is projected to take away federal dollars from states like California and New York that enthusiastically embraced Obamacare’s expansion of Medicaid spending and insurance marketplaces. (What’s unclear is if red states with those key swing senators, like Alaska, will come out ahead.)
The second thing we know for sure is that it will be a bit harder for Republicans to repeal Obamacare after this week. Republicans adopted a 2017 budget resolution earlier this year that created the framework for passing health care with 51 Senate votes (including Vice President Mike Pence’s potential tie-breaking vote), instead of 60, through the so-called reconciliation budget process. Under that resolution, Republicans must pass an Obamacare bill by Sept. 30.
But that is a soft deadline, not a hard one. The GOP could adopt a 2018 resolution that also aims to pass health care through reconciliation. Why would they not do that? Well, after spending eight months struggling to repeal Obamacare, the Sept. 30 deadline could give Republicans an exit ramp. They could opt to move on from Obamacare and focus the 2018 budget process exclusively on tax policy. (I’m skeptical that congressional Republicans will move on from repealing Obamacare, for reasons laid out here and here.) The bottom line: Be wary of claims, if Graham-Cassidy goes down, that the effort to repeal Obamacare is over.
Welcome to another Obamacare repeal live blog. (Well, let’s say “mostly live” — we’ll ramp the pace of coverage up and down as events unfold.)
Republicans could take a decisive step this week toward passing an Obamacare repeal … or add another failed attempt to their legislative record. This month’s version of Obamacare repeal, known as the Graham-Cassidy bill, is teetering on the edge of collapse, with at least five Republicans expressing deep reservations about it. At the same time, Republicans in Congress still really want to repeal Obamacare.
So this week could unfold in many ways. Most likely — at least based on what we know now — we will end this week with a somewhat inconclusive outcome: Republicans don’t pass an Obamacare repeal but don’t give up on doing it later.
But that’s speculative. Stay tuned, and we’ll see how it unfolds together. And if you have any questions about the health care debate, this process or the politics surrounding it, send them to @538politics. We’ll answer as many as we can.