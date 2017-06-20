Georgia And South Carolina Special Elections: Live Coverage

Tonight is the first part of the much broader race for control of the U.S. House, and at least right now looks, it looks like a change could happen. Some important numbers: The GOP won 241 House districts in 2016, while the Democrats won 194. Various retirements and Trump appointments have the partisan breakdown at 238 Republicans and 193 Democrats. So the Dems need 24 seats to regain control of House. There are 23 districts where Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election but have a GOP House member. Neither of the districts up for grabs tonight is in that 23, but the Dems need to win marginal districts like this one. It is very unlikely that they will win all 23 Clinton/GOP House member districts.
We don’t know who will win the Georgia 6 runoff tonight. But we do know that Ossoff is expected to win among voters who cast a ballot before election day. In the first round, when candidates from all parties faced off against one another in a jungle primary, Ossoff got 50 percentage points more of the early vote than Handel but only 28 percentage points more of the overall vote. In the second round, a higher percentage of voters are expected to cast their ballots before election day, so the difference between the early and overall margins shouldn’t be as high. But it could be substantial. Seven polls this month (one from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, one from Opinion Savvy, one from SurveyUSA, two from Landmark Communications and two from Trafalgar Group) have found that Ossoff is doing 5 to 24 points better among early voters than among all voters.
|OSSOFF MARGIN
|POLLSTER
|EARLY VOTERS
|ALL VOTERS
|DIFFERENCE
|Atlanta Journal-Constitution
|+31
|+7
|+24
|Landmark Communications (1)
|+9
|+2
|+7
|Landmark Communications (2)
|+9
|0
|+9
|Opinion Savvy
|+15
|0
|+15
|SurveyUSA
|+19
|0
|+19
|Trafalgar Group (1)
|+13
|+3
|+10
|Trafalgar Group (2)
|+3
|-2
|+5
|Average
|+14
|+1
|+13
As you may have noticed, the connection between how well Ossoff does in the early vote and how he does overall isn’t consistent among these polls. Ossoff could win early voters by 20 points and still lose the election. That said, the polling results above suggest that an Ossoff lead among early voters of 20 points or more is a really good sign for him. But if he’s leading by less than 10 points in the early vote, that’s a bad sign. A lead of between 10 and 20 points means that we’re probably in for a long night.
We’re watching the races in Georgia and South Carolina today, in part for signs about which way the national political environment is leaning. Special elections so far this year suggest that the electorate is leaning toward the Democrats. But there are a few baseline measures of the political winds we look at in addition to election results. One of the main ones: Trump’s job approval rating. It’s poor — a big reason why Democrats have outperformed in 2017 special elections to date. According to our approval ratings tracker, just 38.6 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s performance so far; 55.3 percent disapprove.
Atlanta had some awful weather today, particularly in the mid-afternoon. And in Atlanta, when the weather is bad, the traffic goes from bad to worse. All of that could be a problem for voters who were planning to vote after work, in a state where polls close at 7 p.m.
As a first pass, any determinantal effect on election day turnout is more likely to be bad news for Handel. That’s because polls show Ossoff ahead in the early vote, meaning that Handel has to make up votes today.
With that said, the impact isn’t likely to be all that large. Suppose that half the vote is cast early and that Ossoff wins the early vote by 12 points while Handel wins the election day vote by 12 points. (That’s roughly where some of the higher-quality polls have the breakdown.) That would yield an exact tie. Now suppose that 5 percent of people who were planning to vote on election day aren’t able to do so because of weather or traffic. That would tip the race toward Ossoff … but only by 0.3 percentage points.
Of course, there are a lot of assumptions in those calculations. What if Democrats were deterred by the weather but Republicans weren’t or vice versa? Then you could have a bigger impact. As a default, however, I’d assume the weather would make the difference only in the event of an extremely close election.
We already covered some of this territory on the podcast. But let’s run through a range of scenarios for tonight and what sort of headlines they might lead to in the morning. The last time we did this, for the special election in Montana, we began with the most favorable scenario for Republicans. So this time, let’s begin with the best case for the Democrats.
Ossoff wins by 5 or more points. In this case, Republicans won’t really have a lot of excuses. Democrats will have substantially improved upon their margin from the first round and upon Hillary Clinton’s performance from 2016. And they’ll have done so on what will be considerably higher turnout than in round one, suggesting that their surprisingly good results in previous special elections such as Kansas 4 weren’t just a matter of a lackluster GOP turnout. By the metric we prefer — a 3-to-1 blend of the presidential vote in the last two elections — a 5-point Ossoff victory would be consistent with a national environment that leans Democratic by 14 or 15 points. If Democrats replicated those margins in the midterms next year, they’d flip dozens of GOP seats and very likely win control of the House.
We would note, however, that even with a 5-point Ossoff win, the Democratic overperformance relative to the presidential vote wouldn’t actually be any better than it was in Kansas 4 or Montana. In that sense, the results wouldn’t be all that surprising. Still, Republicans who had ridiculed Democrats for claiming “moral victories” in Kansas 4 and Montana would now have to recognize that they were part of a pattern of Democratic overperformance. That could change the calculus for Republicans as they try to decide how to behave toward Trump and on their health care bill.
Ossoff wins by 1 to 4 points. This would obviously not be a good result for Republicans, but it’s not quite as scary as the one I outlined above. Given that Georgia 6 is an unusual district — highly educated, and traditionally very Republican, but also lukewarm on Trump — I don’t think we should spend all that much time parsing the results provided that they’re within a couple of points either way. In general, any such result would be broadly consistent with what we think we know about the overall political environment, which is that it leans Democratic but that it’s only roughly even-money whether Democrats take over the House next year because of how the vote is distributed.
That doesn’t mean Republicans would react calmly to such an outcome, however; Republicans have been pretty open about the fact that they’d take a loss as a bad sign. Arguably, that’s because the GOP under-reacted to previous evidence of voter anger, such as in the form of the Montana and Kansas results or Trump’s poor approval ratings. This would not be a good result for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or other people who want to pass the American Health Care Act.
Recount territory (margin within 1 point). I’ll just point out that any time the polling average shows almost an exact tie, a recount — or at least a result where the outcome might not be known for several days — is a nontrivial possibility. Georgia does not have automatic recounts, but if I’m reading its rules correctly, both candidates and election officials have the right to request one when the margin is within 1 percentage point in either direction. Given the historic error margins in House race polling, there’s something like a 15 percent to 20 percent chance of the race turning out to be that close. A recount would almost certainly be a nasty affair in this sort of political climate.
Handel wins by 1 to 4 points. This is sort of the mirror image of the case where Ossoff wins narrowly: a disappointing result for Democrats given that they had dreams of winning the seat but not really all that much of a change from the status quo (especially considering that it would be right in line with the results from the first round of the Georgia election). To put it another way, it’s a result that neither party ought to be all that happy with.
With that said, the effect on Democratic morale can’t be overlooked. The party has gone four-and-a-half years — since Obama’s re-election in 2012 — without a big electoral feel-good moment. Given that Ossoff once held a (modest) lead in the polls, Georgia 6 will have seemed to slip from their grasp, and there will be recriminations about whether Ossoff chose the right strategy, whether he was the right candidate, whether Georgia 6 was money well-spent, whether last week’s Virginia shootings shifted the result, and so on. This decline in morale might be temporary, given that Trump does plenty to motivate the base, but it would come at an inopportune time as Democrats are seeking to gather momentum to block the GOP health care bill.
Handel wins by 5 points. This would be a legitimately worrying result for Democrats and a relieving one for Republicans. Yes, the district is traditionally Republican, and Democrats would have other, better results to point to, such as in Kansas. But, still, the backsliding from round one — when Ossoff had 48 percent of the vote and came close to avoiding a runoff — would be disturbing for Democrats and might suggest that Republicans could prevail even in Trump-skeptical districts by playing to their base’s partisan instincts and motivating them to turn out. And, as Dave Weigel points out, it might also rekindle questions about whether polls overrate Democrats, as they did in both 2014 and 2016, since no poll has shown Handel ahead by a margin of more than a couple of points.
Earlier today, Harry Enten previewed how the Georgia 6 results could affect national politics:
We’re not expecting a close race in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District tonight. But if one develops, it’ll be because of a tight race in York County. South Carolina 5 spans parts or all of 11 counties, but York County (home to rapidly growing Rock Hill) made up a little over a third of the district’s vote in the 2016 presidential election.
|VOTE SHARE
|COUNTY
|SHARE OF DISTRICT VOTES
|CLINTON (2016)
|OBAMA (2012)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE
|PARNELL BENCHMARK
|York
|37.3%
|36.4%
|39.1%
|37.0%
|47.0%
|Lancaster
|12.7
|35.5
|40.5
|36.7
|46.7
|Sumter
|11.4
|48.1
|51.6
|49.0
|59.0
|Kershaw
|9.5
|35.6
|40.3
|36.8
|46.8
|Cherokee
|7.1
|28.0
|34.8
|29.7
|39.7
|Chester
|4.6
|46.4
|54.8
|48.5
|58.5
|Newberry
|4.4
|38.7
|43.7
|39.9
|49.9
|Union
|3.9
|39.1
|46.2
|40.9
|50.9
|Fairfield
|3.7
|61.6
|65.4
|62.6
|72.6
|Lee
|2.7
|63.7
|67.1
|64.6
|74.6
|Spartanburg
|2.6
|18.7
|25.4
|20.4
|30.4
The benchmarks above imagine a tied race districtwide, based on a weighted average of the past two presidential elections. (So if one candidate is beating those benchmarks, he’s on pace to win.) If Democrat Archie Parnell is doing any better than 42 percent in York, that suggests a tighter-than-expected race. And if Parnell gets more than 45 percent of the vote in York, he actually has a shot of winning overall. (Note: We’ll be tracking these county-by-county benchmarks throughout the evening.)
If Parnell is ahead in the early count, though, keep an eye on which counties are reporting results. Our benchmarks suggest that small Parnell leads in Chester and Sumter counties as well as large Parnell advantages in Fairfield and Lee counties are entirely consistent with a big Norman victory. That’s because voting in South Carolina 5, like in much of the Deep South, has become racially polarized. There’s a very strong correlation (r = +.98) between the share of South Carolina 5 voters in each county that are non-white and Parnell’s benchmarks.
Watch Fulton County; the portion that’s in Georgia 6 usually mirrors the vote districtwide. Indeed, Ossoff probably has to break even or win in Fulton County to win the election.
In the primary, Ossoff got 47.6 percent of the vote in Fulton versus 48.1 percent districtwide. Below you can see what percentage of the vote Ossoff needs in each county (parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton) in the district in order to get to 50 percent overall. All Democratic candidates together got 48.9 percent of the vote in the April primary — 1.1 percent less than 50. So we calculated Ossoff’s benchmarks by adding 1.1 percentage points per county to the vote share the Democratic candidates got in April.
|VOTE SHARE IN PRIMARY
|RUNOFF
|COUNTY
|SHARE OF DISTRICT VOTES
|OSSOFF
|ALL DEMS
|OSSOFF BENCHMARK
|Fulton
|45.2%
|47.6%
|48.5%
|49.5%
|Cobb
|31.8
|41.3
|41.9
|43.0
|DeKalb
|23.0
|58.6
|59.5
|60.6
Ossoff is expected to need only 43 percent of the vote in Cobb, which made up a little less than a third of the vote in the primary and has the highest percentage of white voters. Meanwhile, he’ll probably need more than 60 percent of the vote in DeKalb, which made up a little less than a quarter of the vote in the primary and has the highest percentage of African-Americans of the three counties. Fulton made up a little less than half of the vote in the primary and has a lower percentage of white voters than Cobb and a lower percentage of black voters than DeKalb.
We’ll be keeping track of these county benchmarks all night. We’ll also be looking at precinct-level data from over 200 precincts throughout the district. That’s because some precincts will report before others in a given county, and we’re expecting very different results depending on which precinct is reporting. Even within the same city or the same county, Handel and Ossoff will have varying degrees of success. In Fulton, for example, we’re expecting a big Handel win in Milton’s 03 precinct, a big Ossoff win in Milton’s 06A precinct and a tight race in Milton’s 05C precinct.
If you had asked me 20 years ago whether the more exciting election tonight would be in Georgia 6 or South Carolina 5, I wouldn’t have hesitated in answering South Carolina 5. In 1996, longtime Democratic Rep. John Spratt won re-election in South Carolina 5 by 9 percentage points and Bill Clinton lost the district by less than a point. Meanwhile, in Georgia 6, longtime Republican Rep. Newt Gingrich won by 16 points and Clinton lost by 28 points.
But the political lean of each district is now significantly different from what it was in 1996. Hillary Clinton lost Georgia 6 by only 1.5 points, while she was defeated in South Carolina 5 by nearly 19 points. The movement in each district reflects two key trends.
First, Democrats now do significantly better among voters with college degrees than those without one. It was the opposite in 1996. According to the American Community Survey, Georgia 6 now ranks sixth among districts nationwide in the share of residents who are 25 or older and have at least a college degree (58 percent). South Carolina 5 ranks 328th (22 percent).
Second, over the past 20 years, urban voters have become a lot more Democratic, while rural voters have become a lot more Republican. More than 99 percent of Georgia 6 residents live in areas defined as urban by the Census Bureau. In South Carolina 5, it’s just 55 percent.
These two factors are key to explaining why we’re expecting a tight race in Georgia 6, while the Republican, Norman, is expected to win easily in South Carolina 5.
It’s become the cool thing in Democratic circles to say that you’re a progressive. Gone are the Bill Clinton days when centrism was hot. The 2016 Democratic presidential candidates were arguably the most progressive candidates the party has seen, and the Democratic platform reflected that. So it raised a bit of Cain when Bernie Sanders said he couldn’t really say if Ossoff was progressive or not. “If you run as a Democrat, you’re a Democrat. … some Democrats are progressive and some Democrats are not,” Sanders said. He later endorsed Ossoff.
Progressivism, in the Sanders view of things, most often has to do with economics — taking a stand on issues like a $15 minimum wage, which Sanders is pushing for in a bill he introduced this year. Ossoff has skirted an embrace of the flat $15 minimum wage, something other Democratic candidates running as outright progressives, like Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam of Virginia, have been vocal about supporting. Instead, Ossoff wants “an increase in the federal minimum wage indexed to cost of living and implemented at a pace that allows employers to adapt their business plans,” according to his campaign website.
It’s statements like these that likely prick Sanders’s ears up, but it’s important to keep in mind that Ossoff is running in a Republican stronghold. By far the longest and most detailed part of his platform is on national security questions. On other issues, the young Democrat is happy to suggest that Congress needs to “fix” Obamacare without throwing out the law wholesale, and he’s been coy about whether he’ll support the current Democratic leadership in leadership elections in the future. It’s clear, in other words, that Ossoff isn’t hoping in particular to be labeled “progressive.” He’s hoping to craft a political persona that lets him win, and thus far, that means being vague on a whole lot.
This isn’t just the most expensive House race ever, with both sides combining to spend over $50 million. Today’s election is also on track to produce mammoth turnout, likely higher than in next year’s midterms. I’d estimate there could be around 250,000 votes cast in the district today, compared to 210,504 in the 2014 midterm. (That would amount to about $200 of spending per vote.)
Montana’s at-large election on May 25 set the all-time record for votes cast in a stand-alone House special election at 381,416 — but that’s a result not only of high interest but the state’s size: There are roughly 781,000 eligible voters in Montana, compared to about 465,000 in Georgia 6. If even 230,000 people vote in Georgia 6, turnout there would exceed Montana’s.
When’s the last time turnout for a stand-alone House special election was above 50 percent of eligible voters? I’ve scoured a lengthy list of such elections over the last century and can’t find a single example.
The publicly available polls for the special election in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District show a clear lead for Republican Ralph Norman over Democrat Archie Parnell. But there is much less polling data on the election in South Carolina than in Georgia’s 6th District. We were able to find only five polls, two of which were internal polls conducted for Parnell’s campaign. And of the five, just four were released after Norman won the Republican nomination on May 16; those four show him up anywhere from 9 to 17 percentage points.
|DATE*
|POLLSTER
|NORMAN (R)
|PARNELL (D)
|UNDECIDED
|REP. MARGIN
|6/18/17
|Change Research
|53.0%
|44.0%
|0.0%
|+9
|5/25/17
|Anzalone Liszt Grove**
|50.0
|40.0
|10.0
|+10
|5/22/17
|Gravis Marketing
|47.0
|34.0
|16.0
|+13
|5/18/17
|Victory Enterprises
|53.0
|36.0
|11.0
|+17
|3/17/17
|Anzalone Liszt Grove**
|49.0
|33.0
|18.0
|+16
|Average
|50.4
|37.4
|11.0
|+13
Ossoff is the slightest of favorites heading into tonight, according to the polls. Surveys conducted over the final three weeks of the campaign — that amounts to nine polls — have him up by an average of 49.3 percent to 47.7 percent. That may oversell his position, however. As you can see in the chart below, Ossoff’s advantage over Handel in a five-poll rolling average is now only 49.4 percent to 48.8 percent.
If undecided voters are allocated proportionally among the two candidates, the final three-week polling average has Ossoff at 51 percent. The low number of undecideds and Ossoff’s small lead are enough to make him a bit more likely than not to get above 50 percent in the runoff (and win the race). But it’s really close. In the primary, he was an underdog to reach 50 percent, with support of just 46 percent in the final three-week polling average in that round. Keep in mind, though, that the true margin of error on Ossoff’s 51 percent in the runoff polls is +/- 7.5 percentage points. That means the race remains too close to call and anything from a double-digit victory by Handel to a double-digit win by Ossoff is possible.
Trump won Georgia’s 6th Congressional District by 1.5 percentage points in November. And while Ossoff finished ahead of Handel by 28 percentage points in the first round of the election for that seat in April, the aggregate party vote — all Republicans vs. all Democrats — shows a different story, one closer to the presidential result. Combined, Republican candidates in the first round beat Democrats by about 2 percentage points.
This morning, Harry laid out a great case for keeping an eye on “Frank Underwood’s district.” In fact, there are several reasons why South Carolina 5 never materialized as a Democratic opportunity in the same way Georgia 6 did, despite the fact that a Democrat represented the Palmetto State district as recently as 2011 while a no Democrat has ever won a district with the general outline of Georgia 6.
Most obviously, Trump won 57 percent of the vote in South Carolina 5 compared to 48 percent in Georgia 6. But voting patterns in former, which is 27 percent African-American, are also much more racially polarized, meaning there are fewer persuadable voters there. And unlike Kansas Rep. Ron Estes, who was nominated by convention and turned in an unexpectedly weak showing in an April special election, South Carolina 5 GOP nominee Ralph Norman had to grind his way through two rounds of a hard-fought primary, meaning his campaign is well-practiced at turning out voters.
Still, if Democrat Archie Parnell makes it to, say, 45 percent tonight, that would be cause for concern for House Republicans. Most Republican-held seats aren’t nearly as urban or well-educated as Georgia 6, and Democrats are eager to prove they can: 1. engage African-American voters at high levels in the post-Obama era, and 2. outperform Hillary Clinton’s showings in all types of places — including north-central South Carolina.
If you’re a politics person, which presumably you are since you’re checking this live blog on a lovely summer evening, you’ll know that the political world has been aflutter about the special election in the Georgia 6th Congressional District for some time now. Why? Well, much of it has to do with a whole lot of excess energy from the Democrats, who are looking to throw their anti-Trump enthusiasm behind the little-tested Ossoff, and anxiety from Republicans on the defensive, hoping not to lose embarrassingly in a typically easy-GOP-win district. There’s been tons of cash, lots of ads, Trump tweets and a tepid Bernie Sanders endorsement in the race. But is it all sound and fury signifying nothing?
Kinda. But kinda not.
As my boss wrote on Monday, “Sometimes dumb things matter if everyone agrees that they matter.” His point is generally that the Georgia 6th result will be only one of many data points on how Democrats are responding to President Trump’s tenure and that a slight Republican win isn’t that different from a slight Democratic win as far as telling us how the GOP is doing under Trump. But if congressional Republicans change their positioning regarding Trump based on a Handel loss, or Democrats change their electoral strategy based on an Ossoff loss, the Georgia 6 result, however misinterpreted, will still prove important.
The amount of press coverage and money poured into the race inevitably distorts it, though. It’s hard to see this special election as any kind of reasonable sample of what the 2018 midterms will be like because come next year, our attention will be more divided, and the money will be spread around races across the country. It’s also notable that neither Handel nor Ossoff has been particularly fiery when talking about the other side, certainly something out of the ordinary in these partisan times. What I’m trying to say here is: Beware of 2018 narratives coming out of tonight. The road to the midterms is still a long one to tread.
Welcome to FiveThirtyEight’s coverage of the special elections in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District and South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
The Georgia election is a runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff, a former filmmaker and congressional aide, and Republican Karen Handel, a former Georgia secretary of state. Ossoff received 48 percent of the vote and Handel received 20 percent in the April 18 nonpartisan primary, which featured multiple candidates from both parties, to advance to the runoff. But Republicans combined won 51 percent of the vote to 49 percent for Democrats, suggesting an evenly divided electorate.
Polls show an extremely close race. What had been a narrow Ossoff lead of 2 to 3 percentage points has dissipated to a near-tie in the final round of polls, perhaps because of late-breaking news events. If you squint, you might be able to claim that Ossoff is still ever-so-slightly ahead in the polling average — or you might not. Given the high historical error in polls of House races, it’s probably best to think the race as being a 50-50 proposition; factors as trivial as the weather (it’s been storming in Atlanta all day) could conceivably make a difference.
If there’s a close result in either direction, the Georgia results are liable to be overinterpreted. The highly educated 6th District is hard to benchmark in that it was once extremely Republican but voted for President Trump by only 1.5 percentage points in 2016 (although it re-elected Tom Price, then the Republican incumbent who is now the secretary of health and human services, easily.) Given the current Democratic-leaning political environment, we’d expect the district to be competitive, but one could argue endlessly about whether it ought to lean a few points blue or a few points red.
With that said, the hype surrounding the election could matter. Senate Republicans may be on the brink of passing a health care bill and are trying to do so quickly and out of the public spotlight. A Republican loss in Georgia could disrupt those plans and make GOP members skittish on both the process and the substance of the legislation. A Democratic loss, conversely, would harm Democratic morale and could trigger another round of infighting at the moment the party is trying to gather “the resistance” together to block the health care bill.
The South Carolina race is between Republican Ralph Norman, a former state representative, and Democrat Archie Parnell, a former investment banker who worked for Goldman Sachs. South Carolina 5 is in some ways the opposite of Georgia 6; it’s rural and not all that well off economically, and it was once competitive but has become quite red in recent years. By our method, the district is about 19 percentage points more Republican than the country as a whole, so a single-digit loss for Parnell would count as a reasonably good showing for Democrats.
Polls close at 7 p.m. Eastern in both states. Be careful about interpreting the early results from Georgia; the election day vote is expected to favor Handel while the early vote is expected to favor Ossoff, so who’s ahead in the initial returns will depend on what mix of votes is reported. On April 18, the early vote was reported first, but our friends at Decision Desk HQ are hoping that election day vote can be reported concurrently or ahead of the early vote in at least some precincts tonight.