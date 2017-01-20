Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Live Coverage

The last three presidents — Clinton, Bush, Obama — each served the maximum eight years in office. But betting odds set by the UK bookmaker Ladbrokes say that Trump has only a 22 percent chance of serving two full terms. They also give him only a 56 percent chance of serving his entire first term.
Just a note here that unusually influential soon-to-be first daughter Ivanka Trump has invited as her guest to today’s events the Russian-American socialite Dasha Zhukova, longtime partner of one of Russia’s wealthiest oligarchs, Roman Abramovich. This might not make certain Republicans and Democrats feel great about the incoming administration’s insistence that they have no entangling ties with Russia. For more about Zhukova, check out this great profile by Julia Ioffe.
Jimmy Carter is here. Trump would be best to avoid Carter’s fate. Carter, like Trump, rode into the White House on a wave of anti-Washington sentiment. But Carter went on to be one of the least popular presidents in American history. It’s just a reminder that one moment you can be a solution to the problems of Washington and the next you can come to embody them.
While we’re talking symbolic fashion, Hillary Clinton has turned up wearing her trademark all white, the color of the suffragette movement, and a color she chose to wear to big events — her official nomination acceptance, debates and the like.
I was born in January 1978 — making me a (Jimmy) Carter baby — but I’ve lived the slight majority of my life under Republican presidents, and Donald Trump will put the GOP further ahead in my personal timeline once he’s inaugurated today.
How about you?
- If you were born from Jan. 1, 1900, to April 16, 1905, the president has been a Republican for most of your life.
- If you were born from April 17, 1905, to Jan. 19, 1921, the president has been a Democrat for most of your life.
- If you were born from Jan. 20, 1921, to April 16, 1921, the president has been a Republican for most of your life.
- If you were born from April 17, 1921, to Jan. 19, 1945, the president has been a Democrat for most of your life.
- If you were born from January 20, 1945, to Jan. 20, 1985, the president has been a Republican for most of your life.
- And if you were born from Jan. 21, 1985, onward, the president has been a Democrat for most of your life.
Methodological notes: Days where the presidency changes parties are considered to belong to the incoming president. And ties are broken in favor of Republicans.
The Clintons have arrived, and Hillary Clinton is being described as “sad” and “devastated” in ABC’s coverage. There’s a lot of ire amongst the Women’s March protesters toward Clinton, who was left off of their list of “revolutionary women.”
Obama will be in attendance at Trump’s inauguration today, but the first time one party in the U.S. handed power to another, things weren’t so amicable.
The presidential oath of office, customarily administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, is only 35 words long:
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
But in 2008, Chief Justice John Roberts had a bit of trouble with that sentence:
“President of the United States” became “President to the United States,” the word “faithfully” was misplaced, and then general syntactic hell broke loose.
To be safe, Roberts administered the oath to Obama a second time, the following day in the Map Room of the White House. President-elect Donald Trump will take the very same oath from Roberts in an hour or so. It’ll be Roberts’s fourth public crack at it, so we’ll see if practice makes perfect.
Inaugurations as previously discussed, are heavily symbolic events and clothes are part of that, whether you like it or not. There’s Trump’s red power tie (and the de facto electoral map color of his party) Melania Trump’s shades-of-Jackie-Kennedy look this morning, and perhaps the day’s most-discussed outfit, Kellyanne Conway’s Gucci coat. The $3,600 piece is red, white and blue patriotic with distinctive tiger buttons. So what’s the symbolism of those fierce felines? You be the judge, reader; it’s not the first time a member of the pussy cat fashion family has entered the political/sartorial debate this election season.
One question about Trump’s speech is whether he’ll claim a mandate or talk about the election. The mandate narrative so far has matched everything the research suggests: Trump and his supporters have claimed a mandate for a surprise victory, in a polarized context, with low approval ratings.
But an inaugural address is in some ways an odd moment to talk about mandates. In addition to the potential to seem self-congratulatory, inaugural addresses walk a fine line between ceremony and substance. Claiming a mandate for policy isn’t usually a big part of modern inaugural speeches. But mandate claims in inaugural addresses had a golden age around the turn of the 19th century, up through the 1920s. James Garfield, Grover Cleveland, William McKinley, William Howard Taft and Woodrow Wilson all talked about the election result in their inaugurals. A big theme in these claims was that the people had been presented with two distinct options in the election and made a clear choice. Grover Cleveland’s 1885 statement is representative: “Amid the din of party strife the people’s choice was made, but its attendant circumstances have demonstrated anew the strength and safety of a government by the people.”
There are a lot of parallels between the turn of the last century and the current moment: polarized parties, high levels of income inequality and a lot of questions about political institutions. Obviously no one has any idea what will happen, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we hear some strong references to the election result today.
I liked Politifact’s analysis of Obama’s record at keeping his campaign promises, and hope to see the same accountability for President Trump. (Also our look back at how public opinion changed during Obama’s presidency, based on 7,413 poll results.)
Micah, I was a big fan of this analysis by Clare Malone and Harry Enten.
Barack Obama is right now leaving the White House for the last time as president. What are the best analyses you’ve seen of his time in office?
Over at Vox, Jim Tankersley argues that Trump could end up presiding over an economic boom. Not because of his policies, to be clear, but rather because all the pieces are coming together at the right time: low unemployment and rising wages, which in turn could feed into more consumer spending and faster growth.
It’s a plausible argument. But it’s worth keeping two things in mind: First, it’s possible and even likely that the Federal Reserve would try to tap the brakes on any Trump boom in order to keep inflation in check. And second, economists are notoriously terrible at seeing recessions coming; it’s possible that rather than a boom, Trump could find himself grappling with a crisis that few now see coming.
The Supreme Court justices are being led to their seats. There are currently only eight of them after Justice Scalia died last year and Republicans blocked the confirmation hearings for Obama’s choice, Merrick Garland, to fill the vacancy. The fight that will take place between Senate Democrats and Trump over whom he selects to fill it could be epic.
As Trump prepares to take the oath of office this morning, it’s worth taking a moment to recall the situation that greeted Obama when he stood in the same spot eight years ago.
Obama took over at the height of what turned out to be the worst recession since the Great Depression. The U.S. lost 791,000 jobs the month he took office, and lost millions more before the economy hit bottom. The foreclosure crisis was still gaining steam. The financial system remained frozen in fear.
“Every so often,” Obama said in his first inaugural address, “the oath is taken amidst gathering clouds and raging storms.”
Eight years later, those storm clouds have largely passed. The unemployment rate has fallen below 5 percent, job growth is steady and wages are finally rising. The economy that Trump inherits is far from perfect — in particular, many of the longer-term, structural problems that Obama inherited remain unresolved — but it is much improved by almost any measure.
The keywords for the day seem to be “peaceful transition of power.” The inauguration is steeped in tradition that connects leaders across party, ideology and time. The symbolism is visually arresting up close: The buildings around the Capitol (including the Capitol itself) are imposing on a normal day, and they’re decked out with flags and banners. Everything feels like a reminder of the institutions and national identity we all share. This is what inaugurations are about.
It’s easy to interpret this tradition as a sign that we have a longstanding history of peaceful collaboration between parties. But my question is: If these values weren’t a challenge, would we need so much ceremony and imagery to remind us?
It’s currently dry in Washington, but, as expected, rain looks likely to arrive before the festivities. A line of rain is approaching from the southwest and should arrive at the National Mall between 11:30 a.m. and noon. As I noted yesterday, rain falls often on Jan. 20 in Washington. Hey, at least it’s not freezing cold or snowing as it has been for previous inaugurations.
America began counting the popular vote in the 1824 election, which pitted John Quincy Adams against Andrew Jackson. Jackson won the popular vote that year but not the presidency. President Trump will deliver the fifth inaugural address given after an election in which the president lost the popular vote. (It will also be the 17th inaugural address given after a presidential election in which the winner didn’t carry 50 percent of the vote.)
The only president of the five to really address the popular vote/Electoral College split in his inaugural was Rutherford B. Hayes in 1877. “It has been deemed best … that the objections and questions in dispute with reference to the counting of the electoral votes should be referred to the decision of a tribunal appointed for this purpose.” And, later, he said, “Conflicting claims to the presidency must be amicably and peaceably adjusted, and that when so adjusted the general acquiescence of the nation ought surely to follow.” Think we’ll hear something similar from Trump? Not likely. In 2001, George W. Bush simply thanked Al Gore for “a contest conducted with spirit and ended with grace.”
As my colleague Julia noted, there are more Democrats explicitly boycotting this year’s inauguration than usual. Combining different sources, I found at least 68 members of the House are not attending. Who are these members? They’re who you might expect: nonwhite members, women and representatives from very liberal districts.
Forty-seven of the 68 boycotters (69 percent) are nonwhite, women or gay or bisexual (i.e., not straight white males). That’s higher than the 61 percent those groups make up of House Democrats as whole. Many of the boycotters have said they’re reacting to Trump’s previous statements about women and minorities. It should also be noted that many of them don’t need to appear to be bipartisan to their constituents: Clinton won these districts by an average of 50 percentage points. (Presidential results have been calculated for all but two districts in this group.) Only Carol Shea-Porter represents a district Trump won.
Of course, there are 21 straight male House Democrats also boycotting. They too come from very liberal districts. Clinton won all of them, and the average straight white male Democrat boycotting is from a district Clinton won by 38 percentage points. There are only two straight white male members of Congress (Peter DeFazio and Kurt Schrader of Oregon) boycotting from districts Clinton won by less than 10 percentage points.
Perhaps not surprisingly, there are no members of the Senate boycotting. No senator represents a state that Clinton won by more than 32 percentage points. Indeed, many have to compete in states that Trump won or came close to winning, such as Wisconsin’s very liberal Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Micah, back to your question about whether anything of substance will happen today other than the transfer of power: We’ve also been hearing from Trump critics since Election Day that from the moment he’s sworn in, he will have major conflicts of interest. We’ll see if anyone presses the point today. Mother Jones also has a rundown of some of those possible conflicts. His D.C. hotel could be the most immediate and pressing issue — it’s been a hot topic around the inauguration, for instance for banning the press during the week.
Recently, NBC’s presidential historian, Michael Beschloss, noted that after an electoral win, incoming presidents usually attempt to comfort people who did not vote for them, and rally the country to come together. But since November, at least according to sentiment analysis by Elliott Morris, Trump’s tone on Twitter has grown increasingly negative.
Sentiment analysis is a way to identify whether a piece of writing is positive, neutral or negative. It relies on a dictionary of words classified as positive or negative to draw conclusions about the text. Sentiment analysis, of course, has limitations: It doesn’t recognize sarcasm or hyperbole. But it is effective for capturing basic positive and negative emotion in language.
Will Trump’s inaugural address extend the negative tone he’s adopted on Twitter since November? If it does, Trump would be breaking precedent — past presidents’ addresses, at least since Reagan, have given positive inaugural speeches.
Positive speeches are not better or worse than negative speeches. These scores are more an indicator of a president’s outlook of the present and future. The least positive address, for example, was Obama’s 2009 inaugural, which took place as the economy was collapsing. It will be interesting to see how Trump’s speech measures up. Will his speech be one of the most negative inaugural addresses and mirror his tone on Twitter or in his speech at the Republican National Convention, or will it be more positive, like past addresses?
If you want to know a little more about the people who actually planned the theatrics of some of today’s events, there’s a nice little primer from The New York Times Style section on Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Anna Wintour’s former party planner and now Trump’s. Winston Wolkoff used to work for Vogue, and is decidedly not of-”the-PEOPLE,” Trump’s slogan de jour. She “once described the edict for entry to that party as, ‘No money, no come-y,’” according to the Times, and donated $10,000 to the Democratic National Committee as recently as 2014.
“‘Did I?’ she said Monday. ‘I honestly can’t remember.’”
For context, Obama signed two executive orders the day after his first inauguration, and three the following day (all related to Guantanamo and interrogation techniques). So, as of 12:01 p.m., Trump holds the pen.
Well, as of noon, Trump will have the full powers of the presidency, so it will be interesting to see what, if anything, he actually does on his literal first day in office. Mother Jones has been tracking all the things Trump has promised to do on day one, and it’s a long list! Some of the items are more broad promises than true action items — “end the war on coal,” for example — but others, like labeling China a currency manipulator, are more specific. I wouldn’t bet on him doing all these things today, and some of them he may not do at all. But it’ll be worth watching to see what he does and doesn’t do.
It’s only 75 percent pomp, Micah, but the other 25 percent is circumstance. From a news standpoint, what we’re really looking to see is if Trump is more gracious and conciliatory in his remarks than he has been throughout his transition. He won’t be entering office as a very popular president and a little bit of outreach to the 54 percent of Americans who didn’t vote for him could go a long way.
Typically a lot of cabinet officials are confirmed on Inauguration Day, but that doesn’t seem all that likely today.