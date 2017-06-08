James Comey Testimony: Live Coverage

Comey says that Trump was not under investigation at the point when Comey was fired, on May 9. That is something I don’t think we totally knew.
One interesting thing that has been brought up in both Comey’s written statement and in his testimony today is Trump’s obsession with proving that the Russian hooker memo (if you’ll excuse the rather crass identification) was incorrect. It seems to have been the focus of a number of his conversations with Comey. Comey said he didn’t want to create a “J. Edgar Hoover situation” in which the president thought he was investigating him.
Comey says he wanted to avoid a “J. Edgar Hoover” situation, where the president thought he was being investigated by the FBI. Interesting. Comey says this to explain why he assured Trump that he wasn’t being personally investigated.
Although Republicans may try to discredit some of Comey’s testimony, they’re going to be more than happy to point out that Loretta Lynch tried to get Comey to refer to the Clinton email investigation as a “matter” and not an investigation.
Comey has now basically repeated the things that were hinted at in the papers and in his written testimony. And he’s used really blunt language that makes Trump look bad. At least from the Wyden questioning, which just finished and took us nowhere, we may not break much more new ground in this hearing.
So far it seems like this has been pretty brutal for Trump. Will it matter? Nate’s already posted about Trump’s approval rating and the distinction between his base and his voters. I want to take a look from a more institutional perspective. In an article several weeks ago, Perry, Harry and I found that partisanship and party loyalty make a big difference in how legislators respond to scandal. More broadly, I’ve seen a lot of versions of the question, “At what point will the Comey/Russia/Trump situation become a political liability for congressional Republicans?”
That may be a tricky question to get at because I see two key things that kind of work against each other. One is that loyalty to Trump within the party has been fairly strong. He remains popular among Republicans. In Congress, even Republicans who were fairly skeptical of Trump have generally rallied around him, although some have expressed concerns over the last month. For elite Trump skeptics, though, the path to distancing themselves from him is perhaps more straightforward than for a more conventional politician like, say, Richard Nixon or Bill Clinton. Trump doesn’t have dozens of politicians who owe their career to his advice, favors or fundraising. His history with the party is short. It’s hard to say which of these forces will win out if the situation gets worse and Trump becomes a serious political liability.
For New Yorkers reading us, here’s a random fact: Sen. Wyden’s wife is a co-owner of the Strand Book Store.
Comey suggested that Sessions was really pushed hard by career people at the Department of Justice to recuse himself, and that FBI had some information that suggested Sessions would have to remove himself. But Comey said that he can’t talk about that info in a public session.
Can I jump in on this “who’s running for president” question we’ve returned to? Neither party should want to nominate someone who’s linked to this investigation or the last election.
Comey says he felt his job was tied to being loyal to Trump, not necessarily about clearing Trump regarding Russia.
Piggybacking on Nate — this is not the same Rubio who trashed Trump on the campaign trail last year. He’s someone who thinks that being on the side of Trump is where you want to be in a Republican primary.
Rubio repeatedly emphasized Trump was not under investigation, and suggests that should have been said earlier.
Rubio questioning like a guy who’s running in some future Republican primary in a universe where Trump is still popular with the GOP base, and not someone who wants to improve his reputation with general election voters.
Rubio asking why Comey did not tell White House counsel about Flynn meeting or challenge Trump himself in that meeting. Comey suggests maybe he should have done those things, but perhaps was not courageous enough.
Notice how the Republican questioners are dancing around the fact that Comey was fired — for reasons that are hard to defend and which Trump himself said had to do with Russia — while Democrats are going right after it.
What we’re seeing so far from Republican senators — Risch, Rubio — is a focusing in on Comey’s interpretation of Trump’s words about Flynn as directives. The Republicans are basically trying to insinuate that Trump’s words weren’t an order; Comey is saying they were very clearly something to be interpreted as such, even if Trump didn’t give an order “in his words.” It’s a legalistic line of thinking that will be important.
Feinstein asking Comey what the responses of his colleagues were to Trump’s comments about letting the Flynn investigation go. Comey is saying that they were disturbed but didn’t want the lower-level agents working on the investigation to know about the president’s words.
Comey says he interpreted Trump’s “cloud” comments as indicating that the Russia investigation was making it hard for him to achieve his other policy goals. Say what you will about how Trump has handled the Russia mess, but he isn’t wrong about the cloud it has created. If he thought firing Comey would lift that cloud, though, he turned out to be very, very wrong.
President Trump isn’t live-tweeting Comey’s testimony this morning. But his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., apparently has some things to say.
Dianne Feinstein, who is now questioning (in a lovely little seersucker number), said, “you’re big, you’re strong” to Comey and that she understands there is a certain amount of intimidation that’s involved with going into the Oval Office, but why didn’t Comey push back more.
Perhaps also noteworthy is that Risch, who had the most legalistic line of questioning so far, is a former attorney.
Risch did really, really try to defend Trump, suggesting that the “go easy on Flynn” was just a general comment, not a directive. If that is the best Republican defense, they will not convince many people.
We’re 50 minutes in, and I think the conventional wisdom as of this morning — which was that Comey’s testimony was likely to be anticlimactic — is mostly wrong. He’s a guy who has a flair for drama, and he’s speaking about inherently important events. And while he’s been precise in his language, he’s also been pretty unsparing in characterizing Trump as untrustworthy and in implying that Trump didn’t have a good reason for firing him.
Risch saying to Comey that Trump did not direct him to stop the Flynn investigation. “Not in his words,” Comey answers, hesitating slightly. Obviously, Comey is trying to say that there was veiled intent and direction behind Trump’s words. Risch is pushing back on it. We call this “lawyering.”
Risch starts his questioning with a thing Republicans are really going to hammer, that Comey said that Trump wasn’t under investigation.
I expect Risch to be a big Trump defender. This will be interesting.
Sen. James Risch, an Idaho Republican, is talking, telling Comey he’s a good writer. I concur, readers!
Comey is really making Trump look bad. He suggests that Sessions and Kushner knew that Trump should not be meeting alone with the FBI director. And that Trump insisted on doing so anyway.
Warner is asking if Comey wrote unclassified memos in anticipation that he would want to share the meetings with Trump with the American people. This line of questioning and answers from Comey is sort of trying to preempt some of the Republican lines of defense that are emerging that are going to say it was odd of Comey to take such extensive notes on his meetings with President Trump.