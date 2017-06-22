2017 NBA Draft: Live Coverage

#13
Denver Nuggets pick Donovan Mitchell
SG, Louisville
You know what, we also had this whole wild offseason so far without any trade rumors about Reggie Jackson or Andre Drummond. I guess Kennard makes sense if they’re handing it back to Jackson to run high pick-and-rolls until he drops dead, but there was so much dysfunction on that roster around the deadline last season that I’m surprised we didn’t hear more out of them.
And we’re also getting to the point where we’re seeing these .500 teams who aren’t bad enough to get a top pick, but also don’t have a clear path toward eliteness. Sometimes the Island of Misfit Toys thing can be self-reinforcing when you keep picking in the No. 10 to 14 range and add interesting parts that don’t necessarily cohere together. With that said, Monk has to qualify as pretty good value for Charlotte there.
Now we’re getting to the stage of the draft where players have some flaws. Malik Monk’s scoring numbers were great, but his 2-point percentage was below 50 percent and markers of his all-around game — only 4.6 rebounds + steals + blocks per 40 minutes — were somewhat lackluster. He could still develop into a star, but we’re out of the zone of the more surefire picks.
#12
Detroit Pistons pick Luke Kennard
SG, Duke
Oh man, I’ve been saying that Monk was a guy who can succeed on specific teams (and the Knicks and Kings would definitely ruin him), but Charlotte is actually a great landing spot for him. Kemba Walker has grown into one of the best guards in the league, and Monk won’t be the only shooter or ballhandler on the floor. Jeremy Lin, a pick-and-roll-exclusive guard, had some trouble playing alongside Walker during his time on the Hornets, but Lin has trouble when he has to play off the ball because he isn’t a natural shooter.
It might seem a bit odd to see a guy like Collins — who came off the bench, averaging 17 minutes a game — taken this high in the draft. But Stats & Info found that in terms of predicting future performance, minutes per game were not very important compared to other things like a prospect’s age (Collins is one of the younger players in the draft).
Zach Collins really spent the year firmly in Karnowski’s shadow. It’s a shame that the national championship turned into a miserable whistle fest. Collins, who picked up his third foul two minutes into the second half, was very effective in just 14 minutes. And his fourth foul was an inexplicably terrible call considering the moment.
Yeah, my only thought on Collins is that I want to know if I’m allowed to keep making fun of the Kings for having a team made up exclusively of centers, even though he’s a power forward.
#11
Charlotte Hornets pick Malik Monk
PG, Kentucky
And actually, we didn’t linger on the trade earlier, but I just don’t see it from Chicago’s end. Dunn can be a great playmaker, but he was so, so, so bad last season. He shot 37.7 percent from the floor. His true shooting percentage was 43.2. His assist percentage, which is the percent of teammate field goals he assisted on while on the floor, was under 20. The shooting numbers were even worse than those of Ricky Rubio, who is one of the worst scorers on the planet.
I watch a lot more NBA than I do college ball, so pretty much my only memory of Zach Collins is his constantly being in foul trouble during the NCAA tournament. And, indeed, he led the NCAA in disqualifications last year, if I heard the ESPN broadcast right.
Nate, I … think so? Everyone seems to have moved on to their backup plans. If you remember last draft, when Dunn-for-Butler talks were heating up, they went quiet once the picks came off the board.
We’re officially in the Kristaps safe zone, right? Does the league still make trades that aren’t announced until after the draft, or does that never happen anymore in the age of Woj and Ramona Shelburne?
#10
Sacramento Kings pick Zach Collins
C, Gonzaga
Yeah, Nate, which is great news for fans of tall point guards. There was a time not long ago when a guy who was 6-5, 6-6 would come into the league and coaches would try to shift him to shooting guard. Now we’ve got Lonzo, Fox and Frank being drafted in the top 10, and guys like Giannis and Harden thriving at the position.
Man, forget the last time they drafted this high: When is the last time the Mavs had a guy with bounce like Dennis Smith? Michael Finley? The obvious outcome of spending two decades working from the back end of the draft and rolling draft picks into veterans is that you don’t get a lot of exciting young players. Monta Ellis blew through town a few seasons back, but even that brief little renaissance for him felt like a part of the succession of veterans who came to town and had nice little runs.
RIP, Traylor, Neil. NO ONE brought down a rim like the Tractor.
Yeah, I agree with Chris. As defensive stats are getting more advanced, we’re finding that wingspan is a really key attribute in disrupting opponents’ shooting. Which is totally intuitive, of course, but it’s surprising how consistently it shows up in the advanced numbers.
It’s weird to think that the Knicks are kinda sorta focusing on defense. Ntilikina is pretty good on that end, and he has considerable length, with a 7-foot wingspan. Porzingis is 7-foot-3, with a 7-6 wingspan. The Bucks and the Warriors have built their teams that way, and it’s paying dividends.
Dallas has the ninth pick. The last time they picked so high, they were taking Robert “Tractor” Traylor sixth overall in 1998 — and instantly flipping him for some guy named Dirk Nowitzki. (Pretty good trade!)
You’ve gotta give Knicks fans some credit for (mostly) cheering the pick. There were some guys available who put up big numbers in college but profiled as being one-dimensional — notably, Malik Monk — and they’re happy with a guy who’s scoring 6 points a game for Strasbourg instead.
#9
Dallas Mavericks pick Dennis Smith Jr.
PG, NC State
Back to Ntilikina, I’m frankly uncomfortable being satisfied with a Knicks decision. It’s better when you know what’s going to go wrong and then see that exact thing go wrong.
Neil, I hear you on Markkanen’s rebounding — and that lack of aggression also showed up when he disappeared for the better part of a half in Arizona’s tournament loss. But he’s such a fluid mover and passer, and his scoring efficiency is so sterling from all levels of the court that he may be able to skate by without great rebounding numbers, kind of like LaMarcus did for years.
Ntilikina had the highest All-Star probability of anybody in the Stats & Info model. He also had a 59 percent chance of being a bust. Basically, he’s a walking, dribbling ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ .
Knicks fans approve of the pick. The boos came from the 13-year-old Sixers fans to the left of the cameras.