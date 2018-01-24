Why Do Gerrymandered Districts Look So Weird?

The often preposterous contours of gerrymandered districts make them easy both to spot and to ridicule. But are weirdly shaped districts really a sign that something has gone wrong? This video marks the last in our series of short explainers on gerrymandering, and in it we delve deeper into why some districts take the shape that they do. (Hint: It’s not always party politics.)
Christine Laskowski is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight. @laskowski_c
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke