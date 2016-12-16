The Last 10 Weeks Of 2016 Campaign Stops In One Handy Gif

One of the main post-election criticisms of the Hillary Clinton campaign has been that she didn’t do enough campaigning. Donald Trump certainly did more traveling than Clinton: He made 106 campaign stops (rallies, fundraisers and in-person media appearances) from Sept. 1 through Nov. 8 — Clinton made only 71 (including her day-after-the-election concession speech in New York), according to data I collected from the Conservative Daily News and HillarySpeeches.com. You can see how their campaign schedules compared in the maps above.

