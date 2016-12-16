Menu
The Last 10 Weeks Of 2016 Campaign Stops In One Handy Gif

Dec 16, 2016 at 3:34 PM

The Last 10 Weeks Of 2016 Campaign Stops In One Handy Gif

By

Filed under 2016 Election

campaign

One of the main post-election criticisms of the Hillary Clinton campaign has been that she didn’t do enough campaigning. Donald Trump certainly did more traveling than Clinton: He made 106 campaign stops (rallies, fundraisers and in-person media appearances) from Sept. 1 through Nov. 8 — Clinton made only 71 (including her day-after-the-election concession speech in New York), according to data I collected from the Conservative Daily News and HillarySpeeches.com.1 You can see how their campaign schedules compared in the maps above.

More Politics

Footnotes

  1. I checked the sites’ list of campaign stops against other media sources.

Matthew Conlen is a computational journalist for FiveThirtyEight.

Filed under 2016 Election 1017 posts, Donald Trump 556, Hillary Clinton 499

Comments Add Comment