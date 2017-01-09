Significant Digits For Monday, Jan. 9, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

7 wins

“La La Land” cleaned up at the Golden Globes, winning every award it was nominated for, including best director, best comedy or musical, and both of the lead acting prizes in its class. Based on the odds set by bookmakers, it’s the favorite to win best picture, with “Moonlight” stock on the rise after last night as well. [BBC]

8.0 percent

Share of homes in the Los Angeles television market that watched Fox’s NFL telecasts this year, down from 8.3 percent in 2015. Generally speaking, when you strip another city of its long-held franchise and send it off to sunny California at considerable expense to the franchise and stakeholders, you want to see that particular number go up. [St. Louis Post-Dispatch]

8 percent

The NFL Wildcard weekend is over with New York, Oakland, Miami and Detroit losing to Green Bay, Houston, Pittsburgh and Seattle, respectively. The winners go on to face organizations coming off of a first-round bye, with Seattle and Green Bay having the best shots of the group of winning the Super Bowl, an 8 percent chance. [FiveThirtyEight]

41 percent

Theranos Inc. plans to fire about 41 percent of its workforce. The move comes after the blood-testing startup has been sued by business partners, targeted by regulators and forced to pull its original product line from the market. [Bloomberg]

26,171 bombs

Estimated number of bombs the United States dropped in seven countries during the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency, according to analysis of military data by researchers at the Council on Foreign Relations. They say the true number is almost certainly higher. [Council on Foreign Relations]

$2.1 billion

McDonald’s will sell an 80 percent stake in its Chinese business to a state-owned investment group and a U.S. private equity firm for $2.1 billion. The burger chain now owns and operates about 65 percent of its Chinese locations, but it has been trying to franchise more of its international restaurants. [BBC]

