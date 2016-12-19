Significant Digits For Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

14-48 record

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Gus Bradley after another loss on Sunday. He had the worst record among modern coaches who coached more than 50 games, going 14-48 in more than three seasons, or a .226 win percentage. [NFL.com]

41 percent

The number of Wells Fargo consumer checking accounts that were opened in November was down 41 percent compared to a year earlier. [Reuters]

47 percent

Daily fantasy sites like DraftKings are heavily stratified, with power users reaping huge chunks of the financial gains. [Extreme Bernie Sanders voice:] The top 1 percent of users accounted for 47 percent of winnings in the past six months. [The Wall Street Journal]

196,000 units

The NES Classic — a retro gaming system that lets players revisit classic Nintendo games — has sold well, moving 196,000 units from November 11 through the end of that month, according to a market research firm. It’s a bright spot for the industry even though spending on video game hardware is down. [TechCrunch]

$155 million

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” pulled in $155 million at the domestic box office last weekend. [Variety]

555,808,292

A truly ridiculous amount of prescription opiates have been sent to West Virginia from 2007 to 2012: 555,808,292 doses of hydrocodone and 224,260,980 doses of oxycodone. That’s 433 pills for every person in the state over that time span. [Charleston Gazette-Mail]

