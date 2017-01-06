Significant Digits For Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.

23 percent

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, crashed as much as 23 percent Thursday, from about $1,153 per bitcoin to $887 per bitcoin, just as it was within spitting distance of its all-time high, $1,165.89 per bitcoin. [CNBC]

2,361 books

Chuck Finley, a fake person made up by several librarians, checked out 2,361 books at East Lake County Library in Florida over nine months of 2016. It’s crazy — Finley seemed to take an interest in books just as their time-on-shelf-without-being-checked-out expiration date was about to arrive. [The Orlando Sentinel]

92 million

Number of subscriptions to music streaming services across the industry, a jump of about 50 percent in 2016. [Bloomberg]

$900 million

In an attempt to stay afloat, Sears is selling its Craftsman brand of tools to Stanley Black & Decker for $900 million. Sears bought the brand in 1927 for $500. [The Wall Street Journal]

$2,237,633,000

A woman is suing Chipotle for more than $2 billion, saying the company used her photo in promotional materials without permission, because presumably her attorney couldn’t stomach pursuing a dime more than eleventy bazillion dollarinos. [Grub Street]

$8 billion

Charles F. Feeney, who made a fortune from duty-free stores and prudent investments in technology companies, last year successfully completed his goal of giving away $8 billion. Over years of giving, he aggressively avoided the spotlight and asked recipients not to publicize the donations. Feeney has kept about $2 million — with an “m,” not a “b” — to continue his modest retirement. What a nice dude. [The New York Times]

