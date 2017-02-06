Politics Podcast: Trump vs. The Judge — Vol. II

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses the long-term effects of President Trump’s attacks on a federal judge who temporarily blocked his executive order halting immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending the acceptance of any refugees. Then, in this week’s edition of “good use of polling or bad use of polling,” the team assesses Trump’s bold claim that “any negative polls are fake news.” FiveThirtyEight’s Ben Casselman also joins the show to explain Trump’s framework for pulling back financial regulations, as well as how businesses have reacted to Trump’s travel ban and threat to levy tariffs against Mexico.

The podcast is exploring the directions of the two major political parties in the Trump era in a new mini-series called "Party Time." New episodes publish on Thursdays throughout the month of February.

