Politics Podcast: Russian Interference

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast crew discusses the implications of a CIA investigation that concluded that Russia interfered in the presidential election in order to help Donald Trump win. The team also talks about how senior Republican lawmakers, who have taken the reports seriously, will deal with the president-elect, who has dismissed them. Finally, the Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter weighs in on Trump’s pledge to “drain the swamp” — what it means and whether his cabinet picks so far align with the pledge.

