Politics Podcast: Good Use Of Polling Or Bad Use Of Polling — In “The West Wing”

Our politics podcast is taking the holiday week off. But, instead of a new show, we’re bringing you audio from one of our favorite events of 2016. Over the summer, we did a live show in Los Angeles with our friends at “The West Wing Weekly” podcast looking at how polls were used in the fictional world of “The West Wing.” You needn’t have watched the TV show to enjoy this episode, but note that there are spoilers throughout. And if you’re not already listening, be sure to subscribe to “The West Wing Weekly.”

We’ll be back next Monday with our first show of 2017. In the meantime, happy new year and thanks for being a listener in 2016.

