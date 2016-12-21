Is The College Bowl System Unfixable?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Dec. 20, 2016), we debate whether we’ve reached peak bowl season in college football — and discuss ways to reform the system. Next, following the benching of Houston Texans QB Brock Osweiler this weekend, we take a look at his stats and ponder whether he would have been better off with the Denver Broncos. Finally, ’tis the season: with an assist from Neil Paine and IMDb, we try to apply Elo ratings to Christmas movies. Plus, a significant digit on how a celebration ruined the Celebration Bowl for North Carolina Central.

