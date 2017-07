Is Gordon Hayward Good Enough To Get The Celtics Past The Cavs?

After missing out on some of the other big names that moved this offseason, the Boston Celtics snagged Gordon Hayward, signing him as a free agent this week. In the video above, Neil Paine discusses how Hayward may help the Celtics and whether this latest addition will be enough to help Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

