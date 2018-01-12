Do The Eagles Stand A Chance Without Carson Wentz?

When the Atlanta Falcons travel to Philadelphia on Saturday, they will be the first No. 6 seed in NFL history to be the betting favorite in the divisional round. Of course, this can be chalked up almost entirely to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz going down with a torn ACL in Week 14. The Eagles’ offense has been significantly worse with backup Nick Foles under center, but is the Philly defense still strong enough to hold off the reigning NFC champions?